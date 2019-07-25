The numbers of visitors attending the Anniston Museum of Natural History and the Berman Museum are up from this time last year, according to museum officials.
“We have been seeing a trend upwards,” said David Ford, director at the Berman Museum.
Ford said there has been a 57 percent increase in the number of memberships from this time last year. A little fewer than 100 people joined between January and July 2018, but in the same time span this year the museum has added more than 150 members.
A family membership costs around $90 and lets members visit the museum and botanical gardens during normal business hours.
Museum members also have access to hundreds of other museums and botanical gardens thanks to a reciprocal agreement with a network of other museums and gardens across the country.
The city’s proposed budget for the museum for the 2020 fiscal year is about $1.19 million, a slight decrease from the previous budget of about $1.27 million. City Council members this week began going over budget proposals, which may be adjusted before approval by the council in the coming weeks.
Alan Robison, the executive director at the Anniston Museum of Natural History, credits the increase in memberships to the reciprocal agreement.
The museum is doing well in other regards, too. According to Robison, the museum budgets around $70,000 per year for its gift shop expenses, and has eclipsed that number in sales already this year.
Ford said last year the gift shop made $55,000 by August, and has already reached $72,000 this year.
Robison attributed the boost in sales to a recent renovation that made the gift shop a more prominent location in the museum, with visitors being directed through the shop at the end of their tour.
“The gift shop was expanded and made more engaging,” Robison said.
Robison said visitors create memories and experiences while exploring the museum, and finding something in the gift shop can give them the chance to take those memories with them.