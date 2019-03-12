OXFORD — Tenth-grader Tia McDaniel isn’t sure whether she wants to be a veterinarian or a nurse.
Helping people is probably more rewarding, she said. Animals don’t complain as much, and the hours are better.
But there’s one job at the Worlds of Work career fair that McDaniel knows she doesn’t want to do.
“That would have to be welding,” said McDaniel, a student at Gadsden Episcopal Day School. “It just doesn’t seem interesting.”
Young skeptics like McDaniel are the target audience for Worlds of Work, a three-day job fair at Oxford Civic Center that brings high school students to Oxford to see the tools of the trades: ladder trucks from the Oxford Fire Department, electrical transformers of the sort repaired by Alabama Power crews, an armored personnel carrier from Anniston Army Depot.
“The skilled trades deserve just as much respect as a college education does,” said Carl Brady, a spokesman for the East Alabama Works Regional Workforce Council, which organized the event. The group is a division of the Alabama Workforce Council, a coalition of employers who work on workforce recruitment issues.
A student does virtual welding at Worlds Of Work at the Oxford Civic Center. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Students from BB Comer wear Fatal Vision goggles to simulate being drunk at the Calhoun County Sheriffs Office area during Worlds Of Work at the Oxford Civic Center. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Students from BB Comer wear Fatal Vision goggles to simulate being drunk at the Calhoun County Sheriffs Office area during Worlds Of Work at the Oxford Civic Center. Sheriffs Deputy, Lt. Ronnie Murray gets the students to "high five" him while wearing the goggles. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star
Students from around the region attended the Worlds of Work career fair in Oxford on Tuesday.
Anniston Middle School eighth-grader Chris Hill hasn’t picked out a career yet, but the Honda plant in Lincoln appealed to him more than any other display at the job fair.
“I just like cars,” he said.
Hill said work in the auto industry seemed like it paid well. He doesn’t see himself staying in Calhoun County forever, though.
“I’ll probably go up north,” he said. “There are more opportunities in other states.”
Kids at the job fair crowded around Honda’s display, a table-sized model that shows the basics of the manufacturing process from the supplier to the dealership. The display is also a game: Students use PlayStation-style controllers to command robots to drop model car parts on a conveyor belt.
TaJoycelyn “TJ” Phillips, who was in charge of the display, said she hadn’t met any students who seemed interested in welding.
“At our plant, that’s mostly done by robots,” said Phillips, an engineer at the plant. She said she does varied work at the plant, from programming robots to installing cameras.
“If you do like working with robots, HMA has a lot of opportunities,” she said, using the acronym for Honda Manufacturing of Alabama.
That may not be exactly the work job fair organizers had in mind when they decided to recruit skilled workers, but Brady said robot repair is another job businesses have sometimes had trouble filling.
“We call that ‘industrial automation,’” he said. “It used to be called ‘industrial maintenance,’ but people thought it meant they’d be cleaning up.”
Brady expects 8,000 students to come through Worlds of Work by the end of the job fair Thursday. He said the event is only in its third year, and the group doesn’t have data to show how effective it is in recruiting workers.
They do have Peyton Vaughn, 19, who was introduced to the Oxford Fire Department at Worlds of Work last year and was back this year as a full-fledged Oxford firefighter.
“It’s the greatest job in the world,” he said. “You go to cool calls. You help people out of cars and save them.”
Brady said there’s more to recruiting workers than convincing kids. Parents are often unfamiliar with the jobs the job fair advertises.
“They go home and talk about what they saw and the parents say ... ‘Ummm, you’re going to college,’” he said.
Brady said that’s why the organizers created “WOW Connected,” an event that opens the job fair to parents — and the rest of the community — on Wednesday.
That event will be held at Oxford Civic Center from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Capitol & statewide reporter Tim Lockette: 256-294-4193. On Twitter @TLockette_Star.