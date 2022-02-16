Eva Carver says goodbye to her customers

As a young married woman in the 1960s, Wakefield’s makeup consultant Eva Carver helped women at a store in Birmingham discover the magic of color and shades. Her striking red hair and attractive looks contributed to her ability to sell the top makeup brands. Her skill in sales made her invaluable to retail store managers all over Anniston.
Carver, in her late 70s, retired at the end of January, and on Wednesday, customers, co-workers and several of Carver’s family members dropped by Wakefield’s to thank her for not only selling them makeup but also being their friend.
After that initial sales job, Carver spent the next four decades helping customers look their best by using a dab of the best face cleanser, the pat of a good moisturizer and a smear of pore-cleansing clarifier — all products that she says are the basis for keeping the skin healthy. She also encourages customers to eat healthily for the sake of their complexion.
“If you eat fried and fatty foods,” she said, “don’t eat much.”
Of course, once a customer has good skin, there are other products she needs: foundations, powders, blushes, eye shadows, mascaras, lipsticks and such. Carver is an expert in knowing how to apply them and teaching others to do the same — until the COVID-19 pandemic prevented her from touching customers’ faces.
Carver, as she has done since childhood, persevered throughout the past two years, and she stayed positive knowing from childhood that all hard times pass.
Carver was raised in south Alabama. Her father was a military man who was often stationed away from home, and her mother had problems that required the four Carver children to eventually be placed in a children’s home in Selma, which turned out well.
“I paid attention to what was going on, and it made me stronger rather than weaker,” Carver said. “I was appreciative to be at a great children’s home.”
Carver and all but the oldest sibling lived at the home for five years until their mother returned. Carver was able to live at home from ages 11 to 16, when she met her future husband and married him.
“He was a wonderful husband and died twenty-five years ago,” Carver said of her husband, Charles. “I still miss him.”
Her family, which included two daughters, moved several times before settling in Calhoun County. When she arrived, she began selling makeup at Berman’s, then at Hudson’s both high-end stores on Noble Street. Next, she worked at Kitchen’s and Withit stores, also in downtown Anniston. Three decades ago, Carver began working for Wakefield’s on Quintard when the Wakefield family hired her and agreed to pay her the amount she said she needed. Carver made a salary plus a commission, which gave her a good income.
“Women knew who I was because I had made a place for myself. The more you talk to your customers and do things for them, they won’t forget you,” Carver said. “I still get letters and cards from people I haven’t seen in twenty years.”
Carver, who plans to move soon to Decatur near one of her daughters, became a mainstay at Wakefield’s. Her current boss, Bill Wakefield, remembers what it took to lure her away from other department stores.
“When Hudson’s went out of business, we tried to hire her,” he said. “When Kitchen’s went out, we finally did it. It was the best day of our life.”