EDC: County experienced significant job growth in 2022

Don Hopper

Calhoun County Economic Development Council executive director Don Hopper makes a point as he describes the county’s economic successes during the Calhoun County Chamber of Commerce’s Economic Forum.

 By Brian Graves, Star Staff Writer, bgraves@annistonstar.com

JACKSONVILLE — Calhoun County remains attractive to industries that have settled here and to those that are just looking to settle.

That was the optimistic message delivered by Economic Development Council executive director Don Hopper as he addressed Calhoun County Chamber of Commerce’s Economic Forum last week at Jacksonville State University — but it came with some challenges.

