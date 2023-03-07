EDC: County experienced significant job growth in 2022

JACKSONVILLE — Calhoun County remains attractive to industries that have settled here and to those that are just looking to settle.
That was the optimistic message delivered by Economic Development Council executive director Don Hopper as he addressed Calhoun County Chamber of Commerce’s Economic Forum last week at Jacksonville State University — but it came with some challenges.
“The two major words I want to share are partnerships and relationships,” Hopper said.
He reported there had been $121 million of investments by both new and expanding industries helping create 695 new jobs.
“That calls for a story where those two words came into play,” Hopper said.
He described getting a call from the president of Kronospan saying they had a customer he wanted Hopper to meet.
“Two days later, we met with Mr. Paul Wellborn [of Wellborn Cabinets] at the Oxford West Industrial Park,” Hopper said. “He liked the site, but they had looked at Georgia and that was probably where they were going.”
Hopper said he got a phone call one week later from the state Department of Commerce about a project they had been working on for more than a year “and they wanted to bring them here.”
“We began answering all of their questions and as it turned out, it was the same company — Wellborn Cabinets,” Hopper said, noting local officials and EDC board members “took the time to build those relationships” as the cabinet company returned to further study the site.
Hopper said 2023 has already seen the announcements of $35 million in new investments and the creation of 185 new jobs.
“We are now out of spec buildings and are working with our architect right now to build another one,” he said, noting one had already been sold at Oxford South Industrial Park and there are now options on three buildings at McClellan. “We now have to build some buildings and have some product on the shelf whether for existing industries that need to grow or for companies looking to come here.”
Hopper took the opportunity to introduce Laurel Harp, a JSU graduate, as the EDC’s business development coordinator.
“Laurel will spend a lot of time with our existing industries,” he said. “That's who we predominantly work with, and Laurel is going to help strengthen those relationships by listening to see what further we can do for them.”
Hopper also announced the EDC is within days of launching a new website, and said one of the keys to continuing success is improving the labor force participation rate and having the partnerships in place with the ability to aid with that issue.
