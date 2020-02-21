Economy great, but Calhoun County's population dwindling, chamber officials say

The economy is doing well, but Calhoun County could miss some of the boom if it can’t hang on to its young people, officials of the Calhoun County Area Chamber of Commerce said Friday.
“We’re losing the kids, and it stings,” said Mark Hearn, a professor in the department of management at Jacksonville State University.
Hearn spoke to a crowd of more than 100 local business leaders at the Chamber’s economic forum, held at the Civilian Marksmanship Program building in Anniston. The yearly forum brings chamber members together to look at data on where the local economy is headed in the coming year.
“Twenty-nineteen is the best year the state has ever had,” Hearn said, reviewing the numbers from the past year.
Unemployment in Calhoun County is at 3 percent, home sales are higher than they have been in more than a decade and the county’s gross domestic product rose nearly 5 percent in 2018, the last year for which the county has numbers.
A Chamber survey suggests Calhoun County business owners don’t see a slowdown anytime soon. Sixty-six percent of respondents to a chamber poll said they expected the economy to be “better” or “much better” in 2020. More than a third said they expected a “slight increase” in hires this year, and 4 percent expected a “major increase.” Seventy-two percent said they intend to raise wages slightly this year.
There are also potential storm clouds, both at a distance and near home.
A new virus, now dubbed Covid-19, emerged in China in December and has since put entire Chinese cities on lockdown. Hearn noted that the price of copper is down, as is the stock price of heavy-equipment company Caterpillar. Both prices, he said, are good indicators for judging the economy of construction-heavy China.
“Why do we care?” Hearn asked. “I was surprised when I found out how much we in Alabama trade with China.”
He said the two economies are more intertwined with China than they were during the SARS outbreak more than a decade ago. Trade, he said, has expanded beyond soybean exports to auto parts and other trade that could affect supply chains both here and in China.
Closer to home, the loss of “young brains” is a problem for the Anniston area, said Don Hopper, director of the Calhoun County Economic Development Council.
“We’ve got to have a conversation about what we can do to appeal to these people,” Hopper said.
The county’s population has shrunk every year since the 2010 census, according to Census Bureau estimates. The county’s labor force — people of working age and seeking a job — has shrunk as well, according to state numbers. Hopper said other Alabama cities such as Huntsville are luring people away.
Local wages have grown in the past decade, according to Hearn’s numbers. The average Calhoun County worker made $17.48 per hour in 2010 and $18.86 per hour last year. But the statewide average is growing faster, and the gap between Calhoun County’s wages and those in the rest of the state is growing.
Hearn said the population problem isn’t just local. The South was the fastest-growing region in the country in the past 10 years, he said, but Alabama’s population grows at about half the regional rate. Sixty percent of the people who move into the state are over the age of 55. Around half of those who leave are under age 44.
“We’re not keeping up with the neighbors,” Hearn said. “In fact, we’re losing people to the neighbors.”
JSU economist Jennifer Green said Chamber leaders and others plan to soon convene focus groups of millenials and younger residents to find out how to make the area more attractive.
“We’ll have the hard conversation about what would make you stay in Alabama,” she said.