East Alabama Works honors area teachers

East Alabama Works honors

Members of the 2022 class of the East Alabama Works Educator Workforce Academy were recently treated to a tour of Bridgewater Interiors as part of their training.

OXFORD — Fifteen East Alabama educators were recently honored during the VIP breakfast at Worlds of Work presented by Eastman for completing the East Alabama Works Educator Workforce Academy in 2022.

The Educator Workforce Academy is designed to teach educators about the career opportunities and workforce training programs that are available in east Alabama.

