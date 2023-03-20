East Alabama Works honors area teachers

OXFORD — Fifteen East Alabama educators were recently honored during the VIP breakfast at Worlds of Work presented by Eastman for completing the East Alabama Works Educator Workforce Academy in 2022.
The Educator Workforce Academy is designed to teach educators about the career opportunities and workforce training programs that are available in east Alabama.
Educators can then return to their school system armed with knowledge of the workforce needs of local industry sectors. This prepares them to better engage in conversations with their students about future opportunities.
EWA graduates attended four sessions over a period of four months and covered topics including introduction to workforce and training programs; health care careers; manufacturing technology; and transportation, distribution and logistics.
The sessions included presentations from local industry leaders and tours of manufacturing industries, healthcare facilities, training programs, and more.
As a final project, each educator prepared an implementation plan outlining how they can use the knowledge and connections gained from the Educator Workforce Academy in their school system to make students workforce ready.
The following educators were honored this year for completing the 2022 course: Leslie Alexander — Talladega City Schools; Tracy Brazier — Calhoun County Schools; Gina Deupree — Talladega County Schools; Deana Goodwine — Sylacauga City Schools; Dr. D. Ray Hill — Anniston City Schools; Nancy Messer — Randolph County Schools; Whitney Murchison — Talladega County Schools; Kelli Sanford — Talladega County Schools; Darian Simmons — Talladega City Schools; Walt Simmons — Etowah County Schools; Makayla Smith — Randolph County Schools; Dr. Shannon Stanley — Oxford City Schools; Brittany Sutton — Randolph County Schools; Tamar Towns — Anniston City Schools; and Tommy Wood — Cleburne County Schools
Staff Writer Brian Graves: 256-236-1551.