Residents of eastern Alabama are currently enjoying a booming economy, according to a presentation of the Jacksonville State University Center for Economic Development and Business Research.
“We're operating at a near-record level,” said Mark Hearn, a staffer at the center and management professor at JSU. “Employment is at its highest. Unemployment is ridiculously low. It's a good-news story.”
The presentation was part of the biannual Cheaha Economic Activity Zone Exposition on Friday, an overview of the progress of the economy in Calhoun, Clay, Cleburne, Randolph, St. Clair and Talladega counties.
Members of local city and county governments were on hand to hear presentations covering local, state and national economies.
According to Hearn, all six counties appear to be trending upward economically.
“This truly is a region that has generally been moving in the same direction,” Hearn said. “These numbers are pretty good.”
According to statistics from the Alabama Department of Labor on the six-county area, the labor force, or the number of able and willing workers, is slowly growing while employment rates bloom, up to 136,000 workers in the region in 2018.
“If labor force is expanding, but not as much as employment is going up, the thing that has to give is unemployment,” Hearn said. “It's been falling like a rock for years.”
The unemployment rate for the six-county area in 2018 was 4.1 percent, the lowest in a line of steadily dropping rates since a 13 percent mark in 2009. The statewide average last year was 3.9 percent.
Calhoun County had the highest unemployment rate among the six counties at 4.7 percent in 2018, but early numbers show the rate fell to as little as 3.4 percent in May before ticking up again to 4.1 percent in June.
The JSU-sponsored expo on Friday was the fifth time the university has held a report on the economic happenings in the area. According to JSU Provost Christie Shelton, the university takes responsibility in knowing the economic factors of the surrounding area.
"We want to make sure we have the programs to serve our region and put out the graduates needed to serve our region,” Shelton said. “There are needs from an economic standpoint that JSU can help meet."
Overall, Hearn said, the region’s economy is continuing to see the benefits of a recovery following the recession at the end of the last decade.
"The numbers are very positive, especially in terms of income and employment,” Hearn said. “We're seeing what we want to see. We have some problems, but they're the kind of problems you want to have. We'll look back on this and remember it as a pretty good time."
Those problems include, Hearn said, a shortage of qualified workers, which signals that most are already in jobs.
Hearn also discussed a quickly growing source of funds for Alabama, the simplified sellers use tax, which collects tax on products purchased online.
After just $4.37 million was collected for the state by the tax in the 2015-16 fiscal year, the number ballooned to $80.22 million, partially aided by online retail giant Amazon coming on board. Municipalities and county governments split 50 percent of the revenue from the tax.
During the expo, representatives from economic development programs in each county gave attendees an update on their home county.
Don Hopper, the executive director of the Calhoun County Economic Development Council, said his office has recently began giving tours of local manufacturing industries to educators in an effort to help them relate the field to students.
“Our educators sometimes drive by these manufacturers and don’t know what they do in there,” Hopper said. “They go back and talk to their students. They’re the ones that spend more time with them than their parents, really. They know which ones have the attitude and aptitude who can really work for our manufacturers.”