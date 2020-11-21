Drive-thru holiday lights show opens Saturday night in Oxford

Photos of Oxford's 2020 Festival of Lights at Choccolocco Park.
New attractions this year include an expanded Festival of Lights at Choccolocco Park, and carriage rides through downtown Oxford at Santa’s Wonderland.
OXFORD — Santa sat on a couch about six feet back from a rectangle marked off on the floor with blue electrical tape, where kids hunched together and posed for photos in a faux living room.
It was the socially distanced version of photos with Santa, but the kids looked happy and Santa seemed jolly inside the photo tent at Choccolocco Park, during a preview night Thursday for the city’s second annual Christmas light show.
The “Festival of Lights” opens to the public Saturday at 5 p.m. An estimated 26,000 cars drove through the attraction last year, Oxford officials said.
Mayor Alton Craft on Thursday said the city had put $1.5 million into the lights festival since last year, “and we’ll make that back in just a couple of years.”
The price tag for this year’s event included $712,896 paid to Raleigh, N.C., company Mosca Design. Last year, the city worked with a company called Magic of Lights — and in fact originally called the event “Magic of Lights” when the idea for the holiday event was introduced in April 2019.
The event is bigger this time around, most noticeably in the Santa’s Village section of the park, where visitors can park their cars and stroll. Attractions this year include a much larger ice-skating rink, several bounce houses and inflatable slides, and vendors that include D&W Kettle Corn, Kona Shaved Ice, Zaxby’s and Called Coffee Company.
Children can write letters to Santa and mail them at Santa’s Village, then go meet with Kringle himself.
There are photo opportunities galore; a walk-thru tunnel of rapidly changing lights leading into Santa’s village makes for a nice backdrop, and a massive snowglobe just past the tunnel seemed to be another photo hotspot Thursday night.