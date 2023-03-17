 Skip to main content
Draft house in Jacksonville serves first pours.

Opening night_11.jpg

(From left) Amber Law, Courtney Christopher, and Brett Thompson lounge on the couch while awaiting the taps to open. 

Wines, ciders, and beers, oh my!

Apothecary Draft house in Jacksonville is officially open for business. Patrons lined up by the dozen seeking a chill environment for date night or just a bit of fun. 

