Dozens take on-site interest in potential downtown businesses

More than 50 people had a say in the future of downtown Anniston Tuesday evening as they took a walking tour in which they suggested to Main Street development officials types of business that could fill up the city’s vacant buildings.
Karla Eden, Main Street Anniston director, was just happy that the rain had paused long enough for the walking tour that was held between 6-7 p.m.
“I’m so incredibly thankful for the amount of people that came out tonight, we were a little worried about the weather,” Eden said.
“I’m very excited and eager to see what they have to say and see if their vision lines up with Main Street’s vision,” she said.
Eden said Wednesday that the crowd that showed up was the largest one ever for a Main Street Alabama event in the state’s history.
The group met at the future Anniston city hall on Noble Street — the former federal building — and were instructed to pencil in their ideas on sticky notes concerning what type of business they’d like to see in a vacant building during the walking tour of the downtown district.
Trisha Black, Main Street Alabama’s assistant state coordinator, was in town to assist with the walking tour. She, like others in attendance, was somewhat surprised at the turnout for the event and called it “fabulous.”
Black said that the turnout — along with the community’s input — will hopefully convince property owners that they should list their properties for sale.
“I’m so excited about what you want to see in these particular buildings … the magic happens when the market can back up what the community wants to see,” she said.
Joe Borgstrom, principal of Place+Main Advisors, was hired by Alabama Main Street to develop a real estate redevelopment plan for downtown Anniston. He told the group that he has already looked at properties and has talked to property owners.
Before the walking tour commenced, Borgstrom detailed the components of a real estate redevelopment plan that his firm will produce.
The plan will include market analysis, supply and demand, looking at individual properties and finally three to five strategies for the downtown district, he said.
“What we want to hear from you is what kind of restaurant or what type of business specifically,” Borgstrom said, “It’s a very simple exercise, you guys have Post-It Notes with pens, we’re going to go in front of several of these vacant buildings and we want to hear from you what you would like to see in those spaces.”
The first stop on the tour on West 13th Street was a building that was in total disrepair. The roof had caved in but organizers stressed to the participants to imagine a thriving business in that space.
Russell Deanna, a downtown resident, expressed his thoughts to the crowd about the battered storefront.
“This is close to Zinn Park, Zinn Park is where they have a lot of events, the African-American community is popular in Zinn Park so African-American businesses would be a nice fit for this section of the street,” Deanna said to others as they scribbled their ideas of what they would like to see in the vacant building.
Deanna said he was only expecting about six people to show up for the walking tour because of the intermittent rains.
“It looks like 50 people and most of these people I don’t recognize so that means there’s got to be other people that are interested in downtown from the people I see during the week,” he said.
Ideas for businesses included an ice cream parlor, bookstore and a bakery. Once everyone had posted their notes they were collected for analysis by organizers to be used in the final real estate redevelopment plan.
Sen. Keith Kelly, R-Anniston, walked along as the amateur developers went from building to building and he was impressed with what he saw.
“I think it’s great and the turnout is absolutely wonderful, it shows there is a lot of community support for what they’re trying to do in getting peoples opinions and thoughts about what they would like to see,” Kelley said.
Kelley said then it’s a matter of seeing if the numbers work for an investor or business to come in and locate at one of the vacant buildings.
Nori Leybengrub, a student attending Barnard College in New York City and her friend are in town working as interns for the Freedom Riders Training Institute.
On the last building that the walking tour encountered on Noble Street Leybengrub wrote “grocery store” on her Post-It Note because she heard that west Anniston is located in a food desert.
Leybengrub was impressed with the community spirit that was on display during the evening’s event.
“I thought it was really inspirational the way that the community really showed up, that’s why Anniston feels so special to me because you wouldn't see this in New York,” Leybengrub said.
Borgstrom said Wednesday that the real estate development plan should be completed within 45-60 days.