Walking in Anniston

Dozens take on-site interest in potential downtown businesses

Gathered on 13th

Shown Tuesday evening on West 13th Street is a gathering of local residents keen to offer their suggestions on what should happen with various empty buildings downtown. Left is Anniston City Manager Steven Folks speaking to the group. 

 Bill Wilson / The Anniston Star

More than 50 people had a say in the future of downtown Anniston Tuesday evening as they took a walking tour in which they suggested to Main Street development officials types of business that could fill up the city’s vacant buildings.

Karla Eden, Main Street Anniston director, was just happy that the rain had paused long enough for the walking tour that was held between 6-7 p.m.

