 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Downtown property improvement grants available for second year

down town

Storefronts and interior renovations are among the allowed projects on downtown Anniston properties in a reimbursement grant program.

 Bill Wilson / The Anniston Star

For the second year in a row, businesses, residents and nonprofit corporations in downtown Anniston can apply for grants to improve their property. 

Main Street Anniston and the Downtown Development Authority announced the multi-purpose reimbursement grant program on Feb. 10, in which eligible applicants may apply for up to $10,000 for various projects.

​Staff writer Bill Wilson: 256-235-3562. On Twitter @bwilson_star.