The sale of one of the most prominent structures at McClellan is off, officials of the McClellan Development Authority say.
One top reason: dog poop.
Xtreme Concepts, a Birmingham-based contractor that trains security forces, asked the MDA in February for a chance to buy the Starships, a collection of buildings that were used as barracks when McClellan was a military base.
Xtreme has rented the Starships since 2015, and the company planned to give $1.2 million to the McClellan Development Authority, the civilian body charged with redeveloping the base, in exchange for the property.
But MDA officials now say they don’t consider Xtreme a good-faith actor in the deal. Much of that dispute stems from the dogs the company trains at the facility — and the feces that wash off the Starships site.
“They’re not a good corporate neighbor,” said Jason Odom, the attorney for the MDA.
Some Army trainees at McClellan lived in oppressive-looking concrete buildings known as “starships” — military jargon for a building that was intended to house an entire battalion under one roof.
The Army closed McClellan in 1999, and handed much of the base over to civilian authorities. The cluster of "starships" was one of the toughest puzzles for redevelopers to crack.
In 2015, Landon Ash, a member of the family that owns the Golden Flake potato chip company, came to the MDA with a proposal to rent the buildings. Ash’s business, Xtreme, trained security contractors and soon acquired IK9, a company that trains dogs for security work.
It was, in effect, a rent-to-own agreement. Xtreme leased the buildings and could exercise an option to buy — with the MDA agreeing to knock the cost of rent paid and any property improvements off the final sale price.
The MDA’s board of directors voted in February to approve that sale. Xtreme put $1.2 million — the remaining cost of the purchase — in an escrow account to secure the deal, both parties say.
But at a special called meeting in March, the MDA board voted to cancel the deal. The next day, March 29, Odom sent a letter to Xtreme telling the company it has to vacate the property within a month. That means Xtreme has to be off the property by Tuesday.
“It is the position of the MDA that you have repeatedly refused to negotiate and sign a Purchase/Sale agreement in good faith and in a diligent manner,” Odom’s letter reads.
According to Odom’s letter, Xtreme owes the MDA $71,747, including $58,466 for rent for November and December, more than $11,000 in city stormwater fees that the MDA paid on Xtreme’s behalf and more than $4,000 in charges for testing due to “the client’s continued illicit discharge into the stormwater system.”
“Xtreme has refused to take responsibility for runoff that contains dog feces,” Odom said Wednesday.
Odom said dog droppings from the site wash into Cane Creek, which flows through the base and is the namesake of the former base’s golf course. He said he’s not sure how many dogs the company keeps at the Starships, because the company has not allowed the MDA to inspect the site. He said inspections are supposed to be allowed, according to the lease agreement.
Tamera Erskine, a lawyer for Xtreme, said the Alabama Department of Environmental Management has been to the site multiple times.
“The MDA called ADEM on us, while we were negotiating, and every time, we’ve been cleared,” she said.
Erskine said the MDA is trying to back out on an agreement when Xtreme has already handed over the money for the purchase. She said the back rent mentioned in Odom’s letter is the type of issue that would be discussed in final negotiations — not a reason to back out of a land deal.
“The business Xtreme is doing is a benefit to the entire community,” Erskine said.
Attempts to reach ADEM to verify the inspections and their outcomes were not successful late Wednesday afternoon. Odom said ADEM did inspect the site.
“They give them a couple of days’ notice,” he said. “They can wash anything away.”
Asked how he knew the feces in Cane Creek were from the Starships, Odom said the substance was coming from a pipe that drained from the facility.
Odom said Xtreme leases one other property on the former base: a house at Buckner Circle, the park ringed by houses that were once occupied by high-ranking Army officers. Odom said Xtreme trained dogs at that house, as well.
“This has been a long-running thing,” Odom said of the MDA’s disputes with Xtreme.
MDA director Julie Moss said the MDA is looking into other options for the buildings, but she declined to offer details.
After a regularly scheduled meeting Wednesday, the MDA’s board of directors spent the better part of an hour in executive session, some of it apparently discussing the vacate order for Xtreme. Emerging from the closed-door meeting, the board voted on a proposal to amend the order and go back to negotiations with Xtreme.
The motion failed 6-2 with chairman Phil Webb abstaining. Board member Jim McClellan, who proposed the change, declined comment on it after the vote.
In other business, the MDA board:
— Voted unanimously to allow MDA staff to spend up to $4,000 per year on up to $2 million in insurance for the bike trails now under construction at McClellan. The trails could open as early as June, barring bad weather, board members said. Board members said they weren't sure how much insurance they should have to cover potential accidents, though they said they wanted at least some insurance in place to begin with.
— Voted to enter into a contract with pulpwooder John Wheeler to clean up trees on Iron Mountain and Bains Gap roads that were damaged by recent storms. Wheeler would pay the MDA $3 per ton of trees cleared from McClellan.
"It has to be done, and we'll get paid a little bit," said MDA chairman Phil Webb.
Board members postponed a decision on a proposal to help the city of Anniston pay for a study of McClellan's roads.
McClellan still contains many of the roads built by the Army, some of which are blocked off. MDA officials acknowledge that the blocked roads are confusing to some drivers.
“Good gosh, all these cones on things, it's ugly, ugly,” Webb said.
The city maintains the roads at McClellan but some board members balked at participating in the study, saying the board doesn't need to surrender road planning to the city. Board member Bill Robison said that the MDA is sometimes involved in land negotiations with potential developers and shouldn't have to disclose every plan.
“If it's our property, I don't think we should have anyone telling us what to do with it,” he said.
Board members decided to put off a decision on the study until they have more information.