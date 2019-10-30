Don James believes there are people who want to move into new houses in Anniston. And he believes he knows, roughly, who those people are.
They’re 55 or older. They’re affluent enough to live in houses that cost $350,000 or more. But they’re looking to downsize, in easy-to-maintain houses where they can live well now and stay as they grow old.
“Basically, we’re building for empty nesters. It’s going to be high-end,” James said.
Don James and his brother Kenneth are the developers of Village at the Springs, a subdivision they hope to build on 41 acres between Choccolocco Road and Dale Hollow Road near Golden Springs Road in Anniston.
The project has yet to get approval from the city’s Planning Commission, but the City Council earlier this month agreed to spend up to $500,000 extending sanitary sewer service to the area in hopes of moving the project forward. City officials say they expect to recoup much of that cost through a fee the developers will charge to new homebuyers.
It’s the first new housing development in the city in years. Anniston’s population has shrunk considerably since the 1999 closure of Fort McClellan, though developers have occasionally spoken of a possible market for retirement homes here.
The James brothers intend to test that theory, building 126 houses Don James describes as garden homes. A typical home, he said, would be around 2,500 square feet in size, with a brick or stone exterior, two bedrooms and two full baths. The small yard and the brick exterior, he said, are important elements for the empty-nesters he expects to buy these houses as their final homes.
“There will be minimum maintenance needed,” he said.
James said the $35 million development has been in his plans for a couple of years. But it’s coming into the public eye at a time when all eyes are on the issue of development in Golden Springs. A group of residents in Ward 4 — which includes Golden Springs — has been pushing for the area to deannex from the city, citing poor academic scores at city schools and stagnant property values among their reasons.
A Star survey of Ward 4 residents in recent weeks found a slight majority of respondents wanting to remain in the city, though most respondents said their school options would be better if the area deannexed. Survey respondents said they were satisfied with other services in the city, including police protections. Notably, the Star survey’s respondents skewed older than the general population of the city, with a median age of 65 — older than most people who have kids in school.
James said he’s already seen interest in lots at the Villages from as far away as Nevada, mostly from people with Anniston ties who want to retire near their family or their old homes. He said he’s also seen some interest from people in Anniston neighborhoods such as Edgefield Farms, where empty nesters are seeking smaller houses.
James said the project will also include 5 acres for commercial development, on a lot that will have access to Golden Springs Road. He said he has some interest from at least two companies, one of which is a restaurant chain, though he said he can’t reveal their identities yet.
In 2007, the same corner of Choccolocco and Golden Springs was the proposed site of a Publix supermarket, to the chagrin of nearby residents, who petitioned the city to stop the development. Publix eventually built in Oxford instead of Anniston.
Phillip Hutchinson didn’t care for the Publix proposal, but he said he doesn’t mind a residential development so much.
“Truck traffic to the businesses that are out here now can be pretty noisy, and Publix would have had 10 times as much,” said Hutchinson, a Shamrock Road resident and one of the potential development’s closest neighbors. “Commercial trash pickup is loud — boom! — and they come through at 3 a.m.”
Hutchinson, who has worked in real estate, said he’d considered buying the land himself to develop into a neighborhood. He, too, said it would appeal to older people without kids in schools. He said he didn’t mind commercial development on the site — as long as it’s smaller and on the far side of the development, away from his neighborhood.
“I support it as long as they do not open Conger Road and come a whole lot closer to Conger Road,” wrote Conger Road resident Mark Huckaby in an email to The Star.
James said the timetable for construction depends largely on when he gets the green light from the Planning Commission. So far, he said, he’s kept the signs for the Village covered because he doesn’t want to promise a development until he’s passed all the regulatory hurdles.
“We haven’t heard any opposition, but everybody’s curious about it,” he said.