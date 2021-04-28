Developer wants to buy 30 acres at McClellan for higher-end homes

McClellan could get dozens of new houses, some with a price tag of more than $400,000, if a local developer gets his way.
Tony Porco, owner of Tony Porco Construction, approached the McClellan Development Authority at its regular meeting Wednesday, asking the board to sell him 30 acres off Coxwell Avenue for use as a new housing development.
“People are moving back to Anniston,” Porco said in a telephone interview. “They’re moving back to McClellan.”
Porco’s request is yet another sign that the nationwide housing boom has made its way to Anniston — a city that for years went without any new residential construction.
“It’s a situation where we cannot keep a sign in the yard,” said Chad Barnett, an agent for Keller Williams Realty.
McClellan is at the heart of that story. Once the sprawling Army installation known as Fort McClellan, the base brought thousands of trainees to Anniston every year and shored up much of its economy.
The closure of the base in 1999 led to two decades of population decline in Anniston. The base itself was handed over to local civilian authorities — what is now the McClellan Development Authority — to be developed for non-military uses. Progress has been real but slow, in part because of years spent clearing unexploded ordnance from the land.
Fast forward to 2021. Interest rates, cut to offset the ill effects of the pandemic, remain low. The housing market has been booming. In Calhoun County, the probate office recorded 576 mortgages in March, the highest one-month figure since before the 2008 recession.
McClellan will get nearly a dozen new houses after the McClellan Development Authority last week sold some of its land to Anniston developer Tony Porco.
Porco already has six homes under construction at McClellan. All of them are already sold, one for $700,000, he said.
“People are calling me and asking if I have more sites for sale, and I have to tell them I don’t,” he said.
His plan is to build higher-end houses, in the $450,000 range, on the 30-acre site, as well as some smaller houses in the $180,000-$250,000 range. Porco doesn’t have an estimate of how many houses he plans to build, but he said the more expensive houses would be on one-acre lots, with the smaller homes taking up less land.
Who buys a $400,000-plus house in Anniston? Porco said his customers are largely retirees, including former military officers familiar with the area, who are drawn here for relatively cheap land.
Porco doesn’t have an estimate right now of how much he’d be willing to pay for the McClellan land. He said that’s still something he’s talking to the MDA board about.
MDA board members on Wednesday told Porco to wait while they work out some issues with Anniston city officials.
“The MDA is working with the city to develop covenants for residential development,” said public works director David Arnett, who served as acting city manager Wednesday while Steven Folks was out for hip surgery.
Arnett said covenants, which could govern issues such as the size or appearance of a house, would help keep residential development on the former base consistent, which is something local officials want.
“The developer could set those rules on their own to a certain extent,” Arnett said. “The MDA is a different kind of animal; because they are a governmental body, they don’t want to go outside of city requirements.”
The board on Wednesday didn’t give Porco an estimate for when those restrictions would be ready, but they said they hoped it would be soon.
“We need a little bit more time,” board member Bill Robison told Porco at the meeting. “We’re working with the city. And we’re working on it together.”