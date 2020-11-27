Despite pandemic, local auto sales making a comeback

Drivers along Anniston’s Motor Mile may not see a lot of pickup trucks on display this year, but it’s not because they’re going out of style.
“There have been times when I didn’t have a truck on the lot,” said Chad Pearson, general manager of Cooper Chevrolet on Quintard Avenue. “You just can’t get them fast enough.”
Pearson said the dealership he works for is having a good year despite the blow the economy took from COVID-19 earlier this year. He’s not alone. Numbers from the Federal Reserve show the auto industry selling nearly as many vehicles in October, nationwide, as it did in October 2019, following a sharp dip in April.
For comparison, car sales dropped every month of 2008, the last time the country went into recession, and took years to climb back to pre-pandemic numbers.
It’s a much brighter picture than automakers and dealers were expecting early in the pandemic. At Sunny King Automotive, which owns multiple dealerships in Anniston and Oxford, president John Bryan said the company initially furloughed employees during the April stay-home order, but since has hired most of its employees back.
“It could have been worse,” Bryan said. “I would have projected it would have been a lot worse.”
March, April and May — the toughest months of Alabama’s COVID economic slump — are also historically the top selling months for car dealers, Bryan said. Dealers were allowed to stay open as an essential business, Bryan said, but the worry was that potential buyers wouldn’t be in the market for new cars because of the economic dip.
Instead, dealers found themselves sometimes without enough product to sell. The virus shut down or slowed production at some auto manufacturers and their suppliers. Bryan said King will likely end the year 10 percent or 20 percent below its 2019 sales, and inventory over the summer was one of the biggest factors limiting sales.
At Cooper, stimulus payments, low interest rates and cheap gas spurred sales of trucks and SUVs, which are typically the top-selling vehicles in any year, Pearson said.
“Normally we stock about 200 cars on the lot. Right now we have 80,” he said.
New-car dealers aren’t the only ones facing a shortage of supply, particularly where pickups are concerned.
“People are always telling me, ‘I’d like a good, cheap truck if you’ve got one,’” said Pokey Brimer, who sells used cars at Pokey Brimer Auto Sales in Anniston and Oxford.
Brimer said new-car dealerships stopped auctioning off their older inventory at the height of the pandemic, driving up used-car prices. When the auctions began again, pickup prices were so high Brimer decided not to stock them.
“We sell a lot of automatic, four-door family cars,” he said. “My customers are looking for something that’s affordable.”
Brimer said his sales spiked upward when federal stimulus checks came through. Unlike local new-car dealers, he reports that sales are weaker in the last few weeks. He said he’s bought hundreds of thousands of dollars’ worth of cars in expectation of another round of stimulus.
“I’m not just expecting a stimulus, I’m betting on it,” he said.
There are signs that car production may ramp up soon. Bridgewater Interiors in Oxford announced in October that it would spend $10 million on an expansion that will bring 35 new jobs. Auto supplier IAC later announced a $21.6 million expansion at its Anniston plant, with a plan to add 63 new jobs. Both companies are suppliers for Honda, which recently redesigned the Ridgeline truck manufactured at its Lincoln plant.