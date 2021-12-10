Defense bill would boost depot’s mission

Congress is expected to complete work on the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2022 soon and that bears some good news for the Anniston Army Depot.
The U.S. House of Representatives passed the legislation funding the country’s defense systems on a bipartisan vote of 363-70 Tuesday night, sending it to the U.S. Senate where leaders have already reached agreement on the language in the House-passed version.
On its current track, the long-delayed bill is now expected to reach President Joe Biden’s desk for his signature next week.
That would snap into place $25 million in funding to be taken from the total $770 billion appropriated by the bill to build a new welding facility at the depot. The funding appears as a specific line item within the legislation.
According to the original request made for the funding by U.S. Rep. Mike Rogers, R-Saks, the funds will “construct a welding facility for the welding functions currently housed in Building 400 (Primary Anniston Army Depot Disassembly/Reassembly Building).”
“The building will be a prefabricated steel structure clad with reinforced concrete wall panels and metal roof,” the original request describes. “Facility layout will include work areas for Component and Hull welding operations, climate controlled administrative offices, locker rooms and showers designed for clean/dirty men and women.”
The project, as requested, will also include the demolition of two buildings totaling 14,398 square feet and the relocation of the fueling station.
The project supports the rebuilding of several types of combat vehicles, according to the justification described on the House Armed Services Committee’s list of projects.
“Welding operations currently occupy a significant portion (47,000 square feet) of Building 400 that should be used instead for Anniston Army Depot’s primary combat vehicle reassembly operations to include both hull and turrets,” the document states.
The original request also says, based on current and projected throughput for the current available space in Building 400, the new facility “would equate to an increased capacity of approximately 170 armored vehicles delivered to our warfighters per year.”
Under the act as agreed on by Congress, there is a budget line item allocating $1.2 billion for “Modification of Tracked Combat Vehicles – Stryker Upgrade,” one of the combat vehicles refurbished at the Depot. However, The Anniston Star has been unable to confirm if any of the procurement listed within the act will be directed to the Anniston site.
The legislation also authorizes a 2.7 percent increase in pay for military service members and Defense Department civilian employees as well as providing paid parental and bereavement leave.
Once signed into law, the act will also remove the decision from the chain of command on prosecuting crimes related to sexual assault and harassment. Those cases would be handled by independent investigators working for an Office of the Special Trial Counsel that will be set up for each branch of the military.
Rogers, who serves as ranking member of the House Armed Services Committee, praised the final bill during joint testimony Tuesday with House Armed Services Committee Chairman Adam Smith, D-Washington, before the House Rules Committee. The duo urged the bill be forwarded to the full House for a final vote.
“We both would have preferred filing a conference report today, but the Senate's inaction has left us little alternative,” Rogers said according to a transcript of his testimony to the committee. “Whatever the process, I can attest that the bill before you today represents a strong bipartisan, bicameral agreement.It deserves the support of all members.”
The congressman said the legislation was the result of a “carefully crafted compromise with the Senate.”
“This NDAA includes input from both sides of the aisle,” Rogers said. “Neither side got everything they wanted in this process, but this is a good bill that should garner overwhelming bipartisan support.”
During debate on the House floor, Rogers urged all members “to support our service members and their families by voting in favor of this important bill.”
In a press release issued after the House vote, Rogers called the act “critical for Alabama's proud defense industrial base that employs thousands.”
“I am especially pleased to see funding for the Anniston Army Depot and increased funding for shipbuilding,” the statement said.