Deadline approaching for those under 65 years old who need health insurance

Julie Thompson Hope is a field navigator for Enroll Alabama, a state program that helps people obtain health insurance through the Affordable Health Care Act.
She can help people obtain health insurance for free, if their income is low enough.
For most, she can help those of moderate income receive health insurance at a discounted price.
Two deadlines are approaching: The first is on Dec. 15 for those who need insurance by Jan. 1. Open enrollment for others ends on Jan. 15, and the plan will not start until Feb. 1. There are a few exceptions to allow a later enrollment. To learn about these, contact a health care navigator. These exceptions may include having a child, losing a job, experiencing a move or having employment changes.
Enroll Alabama is a nonprofit organization based in Birmingham. When people call, they are asked to fill out an application, and the application process is free.
People may enroll online at www.healthcare.gov or call 1-800-318-2596, which is the Help Center for Insurance Marketplace.
“Some have only heard about the health insurance program,” Hope said. “They can go to the website and find answers for their questions. There, for those who are computer savvy, is an estimator. Their other option is to call a navigator.”
In Calhoun County, the office for learning more about obtaining insurance is at the education building at The Right Place, 105 W. 15th St.
Hope conducts sessions at various places. In Anniston, that is usually at the Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County. On The Right Place Facebook page, there is a list of places where Hope is to speak and answer questions.
“This is a lifesaver for so many people,” Hope said.
Because of money available to people during the COVID-19 pandemic, people may also obtain tax credits and cost savings, especially for those who have drawn unemployment compensation during 2021.
In Calhoun County, there is another avenue for assistance. Dial 211 before 4 p.m., and the director of the 211 Call Centers, Lishala Carter, can help them find a navigator.
“We have the ability to transfer callers to an on-staff health care navigator,” Carter said. “Enroll Alabama initiative is a great program to help citizens connect to health care. Having insurance helps to ease financial burdens related to preventative care, routine check-ups and emergencies.”