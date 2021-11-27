Day care sector struggles to keep employees

Day care centers say they are “struggling” in the wake of COVID-19 staff shortages and long waiting lists, forcing some parents to come up with creative ways to cope.
Child care across the state is grappling with staffing issues that providers believe is partially linked to low pay for workers, which leads to staff shortages. The end result: Too many kids in comparison to the number of adults available to care for them.
In the quest to find and retain workers, child care centers are competing with larger corporations, such as Walmart and other financially stable institutions, according to Emmalie Whitney, who also holds a seat on the board of directors for the Children’s Place Daycare in downtown Anniston, at First United Methodist Church
“We’re struggling,” said Whitney, referring to the difficulties they have faced finding teachers.
Whitney said many child care programs were having to compete with the rate of pay offered by places such as Walmart, at $13 to $15 an hour.
“We could compete with that, but then we have to raise tuition and that puts the parents in a hard place,” Martin said. “For every six teachers we hire, we do good to keep one for a couple of months and then we’re back to hiring another one.”
In addition to pay, many of those larger companies also offer greater benefits, said Tara Steward, director of Westwood Wee Care Child Development Center in Alexandria.
“We’re just mostly part time — we don’t have very many full time employees with benefits,” Steward said.
She said the issue began with the rise of the pandemic, and that the staffing issue was not a problem in the past.
“Normally it’s never been hard for us to find employees,” Steward said. “We’re always able to get a good turnover with college students or young moms. But lately there’s just been no-call-no-shows — people setting up interviews and not showing up.”
Steward said their facility has some positions available in her three- to four-year-old age groups, but their nursery will not have any openings until May.
In addition to staffing issues, some centers have closed due to a number of factors related to the pandemic, but the need for child care is still there, according to Kay Jennings, executive director of TCR Child Care Corporation.
“I think this is more of a statewide problem. I don’t think that it’s just in the area that’s been affected,” Jennings said.
Jennings said due to this shortage, families have been forced to find other options for child care.
“I think they’re trying to find resources within family members, possibly individuals that they know, maybe someone who is a stay-at-home-mom,” Jennings said. “I do know that there are more relative providers now than there were two years ago.”
She said she believed the rise in relative providers was a combination of the shortage in daycare positions available and the issue of putting a child at risk for unnecessary exposure to COVID.
She said another way she could see parents finding care would be the rise in “work from home” positions available in the post-pandemic era.
One community member, Courtney Hall, 31, from Anniston said she has a degree in accounting from Auburn University, and was forced to leave her job as a bookkeeper of a local company due to the inability to find adequate care.
“I couldn’t get my child into a daycare and a babysitter wanted as much as I brought home so I just quit my four-year job to stay home,” Hall said.
Jennings said she fears that some parents are being forced to reach out to those they do not know, placing their child into potentially dangerous situations.
“The scary thing is that there might be children going to unsafe, unlicensed, or overcrowded facilities,” Jennings said.
Seeking providers out through means of social media or otherwise placing care of the child to someone the parent may not know has a very dangerous element to it, according to Jennings.
“At least with licensed child care, people have background checks and the program is monitored. There’s checks and balances.”
Jennings said that some facilities such as churches, come with an exemption from the licensing process, but even those must operate in accordance with state law.
The TCR Child Care Corporation and the Alabama Department of Human Resources have released a press statement saying they will be accepting applications on a grant for facilities in need, provided by the American Rescue Plan Act.
The Child Care Workforce Stabilization (CCWS) Grants, according to a press release, is designed to “assist child care providers in attracting and retaining a qualified and skilled workforce,” in the post-pandemic community.
Those who are interested in applying, email CCWS@tcrchildcare.org or call call (256) 362-3852 ext. 31.