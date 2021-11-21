CVS announces unspecified store closings

CVS, one of the iconic brands in health and drug retail shops, announced Thursday it would close 900 stores over the next three years as part of “several steps to support its strategy of making health care more affordable, accessible and convenient for consumers.”
The announcement did not address which stores would be affected by the change in the business model being adapted by the company beginning in the spring of 2022.
According to CVS.com, there are currently five in Calhoun County, five in Talladega County and five in St. Clair County, while Cleburne County is shown to be serviced by the five located in Calhoun County.
CVS Health, in its press release, said the company plans to create new store formats “to drive higher engagements with customers.”
Three distinct store models are now planned which will include sites dedicated to offering primary care services; an enhanced version of CVS’ HealthHUB locations with products and services designed for everyday health and wellness needs; and traditional CVS Pharmacy stores that provide prescription services and health, wellness, personal care and other convenient retail offerings.
The press release stated the company is “committed” to offering affected employees “roles in other locations or different opportunities as part of its overall workforce strategy.”
CVS did not include a timeline for when a list of affected stores might be announced.