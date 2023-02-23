Culver’s coming to Oxford’s exit 185

OXFORD — The rejuvenation of exit 185 will begin with butter burgers and frozen custard.
The city of Oxford confirmed to The Anniston Star on Wednesday afternoon that Culver’s will be placing a location at the site which once held Shoney’s, O’Charley’s and American Inn and Suites.
The Oxford City Council approved an economic development agreement in January 2022 with three limited corporation developers to aid in site preparation for a new retail development at Interstate 20’s exit 185 area. The development was expected at the time to add several jobs to the local economy and $20 million in tax revenues.
The agreement, with developers TC-MAC LLC; I20 Exit 185, LLC; and SP, LLC; called for the city to reimburse the developers $450,000 “as the city’s contribution to the demolition of the Shoney’s Restaurant, O’Charley’s, Ryan’s Restaurant and hotel improvements on the project site.”
Demolition of the structures began in April 2022 and was completed by summer of that year.
The agreement with the city also requires the developers to present three executed letters of intent from retail entities agreeing to locate on the project site within one year after the demolition was certified as successfully completed.
There had been no public announcements of additional retailer plans as of Wednesday afternoon.
The agreement also requires businesses that would locate on the site to be limited to retail, and any business locating on the site must be approved by the city.
The entire project site totaled eight acres and Culver’s has purchased 1.6 acres to develop its new Oxford location.
Culver’s is a Wisconsin-based “fast-casual” restaurant chain founded in 1984 which has more than 850 locations across 26 states and has become popular with its signature “butter burger” and frozen custards. It also features chicken, fish, salads and cheese curds as part of its menu.
There are currently nine Culver’s in Alabama with two locations each in Hoover and Madison and locations in Decatur, Mobile, Florence, Phenix City and Foley.
“We are very excited to continue the process of rebuilding Exit 185,” said Oxford city spokesperson Lorie Denton. “With recent additions such as Big Time Entertainment, Planet Fitness and other new retail, we are thrilled to announce Culver’s is our latest addition.”
The timetable leading up to Culver’s opening date has yet to be determined.
Staff Writer Brian Graves: 256-236-1551.