Culver’s coming to Oxford’s exit 185

Culver's

The city of Oxford confirmed to The Anniston Star on Wednesday afternoon that Culver’s will be placing a location at the site which once held Shoney’s, O’Charley’s and American Inn and Suites.

 Culvers.com

OXFORD — The rejuvenation of exit 185 will begin with butter burgers and frozen custard.

Staff Writer Brian Graves: 256-236-1551.