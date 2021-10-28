Couple needing a sign finds company, starts a franchise

Last year, Kalandra Solomon wanted to celebrate her husband’s birthday by installing a “Happy Birthday” sign to greet him.
She began looking for a company to rent a sign from, but there were no such companies in Calhoun County.
Kalandra knew, however, about a company in Chambers County, where she was from, that would design and deliver a celebratory sign for around $90.
After searching online, she discovered the company is Sign Gypsies, based in Texas. She asked her husband, the Rev. E. Tramaine Solomon, if he thought it might be a good idea for them to purchase a franchise from the company. People who receive congratulatory messages on a sign would be getting a neat surprise, they figured.
The couple formed their own company, Holloway-Solomon Enterprises, and obtained the franchise.
“He was very supportive,” Kalandra said, as they placed the finishing touches on a colorful fall sign advertising their business at Oxford Lake.
Word of mouth has spread the news of the couple’s business since January, and they have received referrals from the Calhoun County Chamber of Commerce, where they have a membership.
Solomon is the minister at Springhill Baptist Church in Lineville, a job that provides him with good ideas for ways customers may use the signs.
One idea was to welcome home loved ones from the hospital or the military service. The two put their heads together and came up with other occasions, such as for anniversaries, retirements, church celebrations or graduations.
“We look at this as a ministry,” he said. “The signs can bring joy, encouragement and hope to others.”
Kalandra, who works for the federal government, said the company can provide stands, instead of stakes, to erect signs indoors.
With both Solomons working full-time jobs, starting a business took some courage, but they have enjoyed it.
“Now,” he said, “we hope to buy more franchises.”
Those wishing to learn more may visit Sign Gypsies online, on Google, Facebook or Instagram. Also, customers may call 256-399-9494 or visit www.signgypsies.com.