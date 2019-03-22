Calhoun County’s unemployment rate has improved more than half a percentage point in a month, according to February data from the state Department of Labor.
The Anniston-Oxford-Jacksonville metro area — which includes all of Calhoun County — had an unemployment rate of 4.7 percent in February, with almost 44,000 employed. That’s a drop from 5.4 percent in January and 5.2 percent in February 2018. The number of people recorded as unemployed was 2,143, down by 260 from the same month a year ago.
Only the Mobile metro area had a higher unemployment rate in the state for February, at 5 percent. Huntsville leads the state’s metro areas in unemployment rates at 3.4 percent, with Mobile bringing up the rear.
Calhoun County’s unemployment rate is a point above Alabama’s seasonally-adjusted statewide rate at 3.7 percent. The state’s rate also improved in February, by a tenth of a percentage point from January’s rate, and was lower than the 4 percent rate from a year ago.