Council: Gulf South Conference ball tourneys will play Choccolocco through 2026

OXFORD — The City Council gave its approval Tuesday for the Gulf South Conference to hold its softball and baseball tournaments at Choccolocco Park through 2026.

The Division II conference has been hosting its baseball tournaments in Oxford since 2019, and bringing along the softball tournament in 2020.

