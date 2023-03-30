Council: Gulf South Conference ball tourneys will play Choccolocco through 2026

OXFORD — The City Council gave its approval Tuesday for the Gulf South Conference to hold its softball and baseball tournaments at Choccolocco Park through 2026.
The Division II conference has been hosting its baseball tournaments in Oxford since 2019, and bringing along the softball tournament in 2020.
The agreement sets the dates for the 2023 softball tournament on May 3-6. The 2023 baseball tournament will be May 5-9.
Tickets for both events will be $14 and no parking fees will be charged.
Parks and Recreation director Don Hudson said the conference has been a “very good partner” with the city.
“They run a great tournament,” Hudson said.
The council also approved a five-year tax abatement for Interstate Sheet Metal Company.
Calhoun County Economic Development Council executive director Don Hopper said the company is planning a $1.35 million investment in new equipment with the addition of 12 new positions.
Fireworks for the Fourth of July are now assured as the council approved a $34,100 bid from Pyro Shows of LaFollette, Tenn., to provide the annual holiday tradition. Fire Chief Gary Sparks noted the price is a 10 percent increase over last year due to supply chain issues.
Council members also greeted Oxford High Students who will be participating in the annual Government Day on Wednesday, April 5, when students are given the opportunity to shadow city officials for a day and observe the day-to-day operations of city government.
Staff Writer Brian Graves: 256-236-1551.