Council approves first four short-term rental property businesses

OXFORD — City Council members unanimously approved the first four short-term rental properties for business within the city Tuesday night during their regular session.

The approval comes two weeks after the council approved a new ordinance establishing rules and regulations property owners will have to follow to legally operate.

Staff Writer Brian Graves: 256-236-1551.