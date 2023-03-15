Council approves first four short-term rental property businesses

OXFORD — City Council members unanimously approved the first four short-term rental properties for business within the city Tuesday night during their regular session.
The approval comes two weeks after the council approved a new ordinance establishing rules and regulations property owners will have to follow to legally operate.
No one in attendance at either the regular session or the preceding work session voiced any objections.
Three of the four new properties are operated by Gary Wigington and are located at 1209 Merrimac Drive, 206 Main Street and 143 Rosser Street.
The fourth property approved is operated by Julie Smiley and is located at 2114 Glen Davis Road.
The property owners had to acquire both licenses and permits after fulfilling the established requirements and showing they successfully completed a formal inspection.
Council also gave approval to making the intersection of Colonial Drive and Jimmy Hinton Drive a three-way stop.
Police Chief Bill Partridge said the adjustment in the intersection’s status would help with traffic flow.
Council also approved a one-time appropriation of $8,040 to Southern Custom Exhibits for the replacement of Choccolocco Park Walking Trail Historical Native American signage.
Miles Chamblee of the Calhoun County Emergency Management Agency was also in attendance at Tuesday’s meeting to thank the council for the city’s “full-service cooperation” during last week’s train derailment in Iron City.
