The private security company Xtreme Concepts is still operating out of the former Army barracks known as the Starships after a judge this week put the company’s eviction on hold.
The company’s landlord, the McClellan Development Authority, gave the company until the end of April to leave the property, in a dispute over dog feces allegedly dumped into Cane Creek.
But Xtreme’s lawyer says the company intends to stay — and to buy the property.
“We signed the contract put forward by the MDA, but the MDA has declined to close,” said Tamera Erskine, Xtreme’s lawyer.
The Starships battle could have a big impact for Anniston, even though it’s taking place in a little-seen corner of town, shrouded in jargon many people have never heard.
The Starships themselves are a bank of concrete buildings on Bains Gap Road that housed hundreds of soldiers in training, back when McClellan was an 18,000-acre military base. The name “starships” is a generic title for barracks meant to hold a single battalion under one roof.
For years the MDA — an appointed board charged with finding civilian uses for the former base — struggled to find a tenant. Then came Xtreme, a security company that, according to its publicity materials, trains security contractors and sells dogs trained to sniff out bombs and drugs.
Xtreme in 2015 signed a lease that allowed it to rent the $2.8 million property with an option to buy. It was like a rent-to-own agreement, with rent already paid and any cost for improvements on the site to be knocked off the eventual purchase price.
Last year, Xtreme announced it would exercise its option to buy. That might have seemed like good news for the MDA, which gets its funding only from land sales and rentals. But Xtreme’s request led to several seemingly intense closed-door meetings before the MDA and Xtreme agreed on a $1.2 million deal in which Xtreme would buy the Starships.
Now at least one reason for that intensity has become known. In April, Anniston city officials filed a complaint with the Alabama Department of Environmental Management, saying that the city had tested the water in Cane Creek downstream of the Starships and found high levels of E. coli in the water.
McClellan officials claim that the E. coli comes from feces from the dogs being trained at the Starships — poop that entered the stream through runoff from Xtreme. They also claim that E. coli is the reason ADEM has listed Cane Creek as an impaired stream. State records show the creek added to the state’s list of polluted streams last year, for E. coli from “animal feeding operations,” “collection system failure” and “pasture grazing.”
Although ADEM’s own inspections have never found illegal discharges from the Starships, MDA officials — who note that ADEM’s inspections are typically announced in advance — say their data is clear.
“Upstream there’s no problem,” Odom said. “Then there’s a massive problem just downstream from the Starships.”
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, some types of E. coli cause diarrhea, respiratory illness or pneumonia, while others are harmless but serve as markers for other types of water contamination.
Odom said Xtreme hasn’t paid its rent in months. Erskine said the company has already given the MDA $1.2 million in escrow and had a right to demand that the MDA go forward with the sale its board of directors approved earlier this year.
In a court motion earlier this week, Xtreme asked Circuit Judge Debra Jones to temporarily block the company’s eviction, citing “a long-planned military simulation” set for this weekend that’s expected to draw 200 to 400 people. The motion says the company employs more than 20 people and still houses 150 dogs.
Xtreme’s motion argues that the company would be hurt by eviction, while the MDA wouldn’t be damaged if the company is allowed to remain at the site.
“The MDA does not have a tenant standing in the wings,” the motion reads.
Jones ruled that Xtreme can stay until further notice.
It’s not the first time this year that Xtreme has been to court. In March the Alabama Department of Labor sued the company for not having workers compensation insurance. Both Erskine and Labor Department attorney Joseph Ammons said the matter was settled last month when Xtreme agreed to pay for that insurance.
A hearing on Xtreme’s case against the MDA is set for a hearing on Tuesday.