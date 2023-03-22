 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Collins brings back workforce information bill

Rep. Terri Collins, R-Decatur, is again sponsoring a multi-part bill that she says is about identifying in-demand careers and giving Alabamians more information about what education they need to qualify for those jobs.

House Bill 109 is similar to Collins’ 2022 legislation that passed the House but died without a vote in the Senate.