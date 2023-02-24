 Skip to main content
Coddiwomple: New Piedmont store serves hikers and bikers

Piedmont’s tourism draw continues

ribbon cutting

Bethany Deakyne, owner of the new store, has outdoor items in her business such as clothing, jerky, hammocks, ponchos and dozens of other items. Shown with her are her two sons, Wessley, 10, left, and Caleb, 14.

 

April Powell is from Waterville, Maine. As a current visitor to Piedmont, she says she’s learned all about the Pinhoti Trail that runs near Piedmont from fellow hiker Sunny Eberhardt, the oldest man to ever hike the Appalachian Trail.

On Wednesday afternoon, Powell (whose trail name is “Donuts”) and a fellow hiker, who would only share his trail name, “Learning Curve,” attended a ribbon cutting for Coddiwomple Hikers Trash and Treasures. 