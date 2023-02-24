Coddiwomple: New Piedmont store serves hikers and bikers

April Powell is from Waterville, Maine. As a current visitor to Piedmont, she says she’s learned all about the Pinhoti Trail that runs near Piedmont from fellow hiker Sunny Eberhardt, the oldest man to ever hike the Appalachian Trail.
On Wednesday afternoon, Powell (whose trail name is “Donuts”) and a fellow hiker, who would only share his trail name, “Learning Curve,” attended a ribbon cutting for Coddiwomple Hikers Trash and Treasures.
Located at 112 South Center Ave., the business sells to and serves hikers, such as the two visitors, and bikers too.
“Eberhardt put the Pinhoti Trail on the map for me,” Powell said. “I have been in Alabama since November and love it.”
The verb coddiwomple means “to travel purposefully but with only a vague destination in mind.”
About 25 people came to the event. Some were Alabama dignitaries and friends of the shop owner, Bethany Deakyne. Several representatives from the Calhoun County Chamber of Commerce, a representative from Mike Rogers’ office, and a few dignitaries from the city of Piedmont paused long enough to take part in the event.
One guest was Joseph Whitcomb, a sophomore from Jacksonville State University.
“This store is tiny, but it has a lot of good things in it,” he said. “I noticed it carries carbon dioxide cartridges for refilling the air in bike tires, and there is boxed tea and hammocks.”
In addition, there is a “hiker’s box” inside the store filled with other bikers’ castoffs, which are available free to hikers and bikers in need.
Deakyne, a dog groomer, said she also owns the DK Pet Salon in Piedmont.
In 2019, she hiked the Pinhoti Trail with her best friend.
“The experience solidified my love for the Pinhoti,” she said. “I looked around and saw there wasn’t a lot of support for bikers to resupply and decided to do something about it. I really enjoy doing this.”