Cleburne County, surrounding areas may get new natural gas service

RANBURNE — Residents of parts of rural eastern Alabama may soon get a new option for heat, officials explained at a Monday night meeting.
Before the Ranburne Town Council’s formal meeting Monday, representatives from Spire Inc., formerly Alagasco, met with local poultry farmers, business owners and the public to gauge interest in a natural gas pipeline to serve Ranburne and surrounding areas. Local and state officials were also there to voice their support for the project, which would allow residents an alternative to propane gas tanks to heat their chicken houses, homes and businesses.
State Sen. Randy Price, R-Opelika, said he was approached by Spire 90 days ago about the multi-year project to install a gas line in the area.
“I think it’s a great opportunity any time we can bring additional infrastructure to our district,” Price said.
Twinkle Andress Cavanaugh, president of the Alabama Public Service Commission, was impressed by the large number of people showing their support for the pipeline.
Cavanaugh said that during a very cold winter in 2014 local poultry farmers were left in the cold by their propane suppliers, who took their product north to get higher prices.
“There was absolutely nothing we could do at the Public Service Commission because propane is not regulated and in fact most of the propane was coming from another state ... our hands were tied,” said Cavanaugh.
“I think it could be a win-win for everyone,” she said.
Tanya Maloney, Heflin’s economic developer, said that natural gas has always been a challenge for Cleburne County.
“A lot of industries, that is what they want; they want to be able to tap into natural gas. We’re just very limited in the county of where it exists,” said Maloney.
“Economic development is not just about manufacturing, it’s about, on this end of the county, agriculture, it’s a huge part of our economy in Cleburne County,” Maloney said.
Eric Lovvorn, a poultry farmer, said the natural gas pipeline would be great because of the sustainability of the gas and the effect on not just farmers but the community.
Lovvorn said that he would no longer have to worry about propane truck deliveries and said natural gas would be cheaper than propane.