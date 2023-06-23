Classic retail space reopens as Noble Street event center

The historic Kress building on Noble Street has been brought back to commercial life after lying dormant since 2016.
Over 50 people attended a ribbon cutting for the new event center — to be known as The Kress — Thursday morning.
The building’s dominant feature is its grand ballroom that can accommodate weddings, reunions, business meetings, ceremonies and receptions.
Property owners Andrew Koehler and Toby Kilpatrick last September bought the two-story building that for decades was home to one of several variety-store retailers that lined Noble Street.
Koehler was wearing a smile Thursday as he stood outside the building before the official ceremony, greeting stakeholders, elected officials and others as they entered the business.
“It’s a big day for both of us to officially open to the city and a lot of people that haven't had a chance to see what we’ve done to the Kress come in and give it a view,” Koehler said.
“We’re just excited to be a part of Noble Street and bring Noble Street back to life,” he said.
Originally from Chicago, Koehler lived in Atlanta for the last 20 years, but now calls Anniston home.
“We’ve done a lot of work in a relatively short amount of time,” Koehler said.
Koehler was well versed in the history of the building.
“We know that this is the second version of the Kress building that was here. It was originally opened in 1905, and in 1934 they tore that one down and S. H. Kress rebuilt this and it opened in November of ’35,” he said.
Koehler said it was the Kress until about 1980 when it closed. In 1981 the Super 10 opened its doors and for many years sold a Walmart-style variety of goods before closing in 2016.
“It stood empty for all those years [since then],” he said.
Even though the business had its ribbon cutting on Thursday, events have already been hosted at The Kress.
“Our very first inaugural event was the RMC jubilee that was a capacity crowd and we figured if we could handle that as a stress test we could handle anything,” he said.
“A couple of weeks ago we had a Bigfoot conference so it can be pretty much anything you want it to be — it’s 8,400 square feet and there’s a lot of room to be able to do a variety of different events,” Koehler said.
The upper floor, once used as inventory storage for the previous businesses, has not been developed yet.
Koehler said the adjacent Noble Street Park may be used for some events upon getting the necessary permit from the city.
A hidden gem of a building
Once the ribbon cutting ceremony began Koeler addressed the crowd.
Koehler said that he and Kilpatrick had been looking for an opportunity to invest and stumbled across the Kress building.
“For those of you who may have been here when it was a Super 10 it didn’t quite look like this. It had a drop ceiling, windows covered up, floor covered with tile,” he said. When visiting the building Koehler looked upward.
“I noticed that one of the ceiling tiles was out of place and looked up and I saw the capital and I went ‘What is that?’ There was a rickety old wooden ladder, which we still have, that I climbed up and saw all this incredible Art Deco architecture that was up there and I thought, ‘Oh my word this place has potential,’” Koehler said.
Koehler and Kilpatrick did not hesitate. They bought the building and began renovations that included ripping up the tile floor, pulling down the drop ceiling and rewiring the building.
Koehler said the finished product is the result of incredible contractors and people along with AOD Federal Credit Union, which financed the venture.
Koehler beamed with civic pride as he presented the beautiful ballroom to the city.
“We’re here to help out all the businesses on Noble Street and work together to really bring this up and the potential that both of us see for Noble Street,” Koehler said, “We haven't reached that potential, we think it’s a great potential for sure.”
Anniston City Councilwoman Millie Harris welcomed the entrepreneurs to the city.
“I have watched this building for years and years and years and I’m so excited that both of you have stepped up to the plate and you’re making something wonderful of this space, thank you so very much, call me if you need me,” Harris said.
Calhoun County Commissioner Danny Shears applauded the pair for their efforts.
“Y'all had a vision and you made it come true and again it’s about working together in downtown one step at a time, one building at a time and this will bring so many people back downtown for different events,” Shears said.
Before the ribbon was cut Anniston Councilwoman Ciara Smith said it’s important to have people who are invested in the city who believe in the potential of the city.
“That is exciting because that means that we are moving forward, there was once a time in history where people said this city was dead that we weren't going anywhere but this is just an example of the excitement that is to come so I’m just grateful for the owners for bringing something as great as this to downtown Anniston,” Smith said.
Jackson Hodges, Anniston’s director of public relations, said the amount of effort and investment that has gone into the property is something that should inspire other entrepreneurs in the community to consider investing in downtown.
“Main Street has been working real hard in getting great plans together to spur and spark the revitalization downtown,” Hodges said.
Hodges said a lot of buildings that have had their doors shuttered are now reopening them to joyous receptions like the Kress building.
“We have a huge crowd here today, the building looks fantastic and we are especially appreciative of the effort and investment that Toby and Andy have shown this community and have shown this building, so we look forward to it having a bright future,” Hodges said.
During the reception a piano player’s notes floated across the ballroom as Koehler served up champagne to the assembled guests. Vintage black-and-white photographs of the Kress building’s previous life adorned the walls.
Kilpatrick said he and Koehler are very happy to have bought the building.
“It’s so important for us to preserve these buildings because these buildings tell our story as a people and in this particular space we are the gatekeepers of that story, the ones of us who are able to be lucky enough to own one of these treasures,” Kilpatrick said.