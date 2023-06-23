 Skip to main content
Classic retail space reopens as Noble Street event center

The new Kress event venue holds a ribbon cutting Thursday morning on Noble Street in downtown Anniston.

 By Bill Wilson, Star Staff Writer, wwilson@annistonstar.com

The historic Kress building on Noble Street has been brought back to commercial life after lying dormant since 2016.

Over 50 people attended a ribbon cutting for the new event center — to be known as The Kress — Thursday morning.

Owners of the Kress, Andrew Koehler, left, and Toby Kilpatrick speak at the event venue’s ribbon cutting Thursday morning.
The new Kress event venue sits next to Noble Street Park in downtown Anniston.
The new Kress event venue on Noble Street in downtown Anniston was once a five and dime for many years.

