Classic on Noble foreclosure sale scheduled this month

The building that houses the downtown Anniston restaurant Classic on Noble is scheduled to be sold in a foreclosure auction later this month, according to a legal advertisement.
A notice of intent to auction the property was posted in The Anniston Star last week by the office of Capell and Howard, a Montgomery law firm, announcing a sale date of Aug. 27. The two lots to be auctioned match the address of Classic on Noble, and county records show the lots are owned by restaurateurs David and Cathryn Mashburn.
Cathryn Mashburn declined to comment Monday.
Robert Rives, chair of the firm’s real estate division representing the mortgage lender, confirmed Monday morning that the advertisement was accurate.
“That property is scheduled for auction,” Rives said in a phone call.
Classic has been on Noble Street since 2000, when Mashburn settled his successful catering business into a permanent location.
The restaurant has catered to Anniston’s elite and hosted countless charitable events over the years, and has been featured in newspapers, magazines and lifestyle columns.
Mashburn’s shrimp and grits is included on the list of “100 Dishes To Eat in Alabama Before You Die.”