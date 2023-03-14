 Skip to main content
City Council ponders specifics for entertainment district

If passed by the City Council, the entertainment district will allow those downtown to carry adult drinks in a designated area.

 By Bill Wilson, Star Staff Writer, wwilson@annistonstar.com

If the Anniston City Council approves it next month, an arts and entertainment district will make it lawful for downtown Anniston visitors to tote their alcoholic drinks within a designated area.

During a recent Anniston City Council work session, Main Street Anniston director Karla Eden, along with the city manager and council members, made some amendments to the ordinance that will set forth the rules for the Downtown Anniston Arts and Entertainment District.

Shaded in red is the proposed arts and entertainment district.
The Peerless Saloon and Grill would be included in the new entertainment district in downtown Anniston. If passed by the City Council, the district will allow those downtown to carry adult drinks in a designated area.
The old Sinclair gas station on West 10th Street in downtown Anniston is being renovated in to Sinclair Social. It is included in the proposed entertainment district.

​Staff writer Bill Wilson: 256-235-3562. On Twitter @bwilson_star.