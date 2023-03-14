City Council ponders specifics for entertainment district

If the Anniston City Council approves it next month, an arts and entertainment district will make it lawful for downtown Anniston visitors to tote their alcoholic drinks within a designated area.
During a recent Anniston City Council work session, Main Street Anniston director Karla Eden, along with the city manager and council members, made some amendments to the ordinance that will set forth the rules for the Downtown Anniston Arts and Entertainment District.
Eden said the Arts and Entertainment District is only one section of the Historic Downtown Anniston District. Within that space, on certain days and within certain hours, patrons will be allowed to buy beer, wine or liquor from a participating restaurant or bar and consume it on the sidewalks, while walking from one destination to another within the designated boundaries of the Arts and Entertainment District.
There will be special 16 oz. cups sporting the logo of the business and/or the Downtown Anniston Arts and Entertainment District.
Eden said the new district will add more to the downtown Anniston experience.
“The establishment of the Downtown Anniston Arts and Entertainment District allows the opportunity for our citizens and patrons to experience more. The opportunity for more business, more events, more live music, more vibrancy, more community,” Eden said.
Eden said that attracting a younger clientele is one of the goals of the new district.
“We are also evolving with time, and attracting a younger generation back to our beautiful city. This generation is bringing a new energy to Anniston. The Arts and Entertainment District will attract and connect creatives, visionaries, entrepreneurs, and investors, bringing innovative ideas to some stubborn problems,” she said.
Eden said the Downtown Anniston Arts and Entertainment District will bring a sales increase to businesses, allow more employment opportunities, attract investments, and boost the local economy.
“Anniston is alive and growing — this is a diverse and beautiful city. We care about creating a community where residents want to live and tourists are eager to return, and that will continue to be evident in everything we do,” Eden said.
“We anticipate a learning curve with the establishment of an Arts and Entertainment District. I worked very closely with the Chief of Police, the Fire Marshal, and the City Attorney while establishing what we thought this ordinance should look like. Together, Main Street Anniston and our participating bars and restaurants will continue to educate staff and patrons of downtown Anniston on what you can and can’t do within the district,” she said.
Infrastructure improvements to downtown to accommodate the new district will include the power washing of the sidewalks, upgraded street lights and the installation of cameras allowing the police department an advantageous view of everything happening downtown, Eden said.
“We want our community to not only look safe, but to be safe as well,” she said.
If approved the district hours will be:
• 4 - 10 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays.
• Noon to 12 a.m. on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.
• 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. on Sundays.
The district hours may be modified by order of the city manager, police and fire chief or the Main Street director if needed for public safety or special events.
The city received letters of support for the ordinance from:
• Coldwater Mountain Brewpub
• Sinclair Social
• Dark Horse Saloon
• Effina’s
• Peerless Saloon and Grill
The mayor and council were supportive of the measure.
“We really want to do everything we can to help these new businesses thrive downtown,” said Councilwoman Millie Harris.
Anniston Mayor Jack Draper said it will be a great thing for downtown Anniston.
“I think more businesses will come downtown as a result, I think there will be a greater sense of community in downtown because arguably it will be more fun and more people coming down there, it’s just another piece in the puzzle for us to make downtown all that it can be,” Draper said.
Grant Jackson, owner of the proposed business Sinclair Social at 33 West 10th St., was at the work session and said the idea of the arts and entertainment district is, “excellent, absolutely.”
“It’s going to be good for all the businesses, all the entertainment spots, I think it’s great,” Jackson said.
Jackson’s business will be in an old Sinclair gas station.
“We’re still in the design phase right now for the outside, we’re going to have all inside seating we will have some outside seating, we will have entertainment in the back, in the front we will have seating as well and we’re going to have spots for food trucks to come in,” Jackson said.
Jackson said he hopes to have the business up and running by this fall.
Anniston police Chief Nick Bowles said when the new district goes into effect there the police department will be ready to ensure the safety of everyone downtown.
“Our street crimes unit is actually coming back at the end of this month and they’ll be an additional force out there on the streets and when this goes into effect,” Bowles said. “There’s going to be some extra patrols put downtown just to make sure, everybody, the public and the businesses are on the same page as far as the ordinance goes,making sure that everything is kept on the up and up.”