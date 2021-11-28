Christmas tree farms faring well during shortage of artificial kind

A shortage of artificial Christmas trees this year might be an inconvenience for some consumers, but it represents a boon for local tree farms.
Local tree farms are seeing a large rise in customers on account of supply chain issues that are keeping the artificial variety out of the marketplace.
“We’re going to be sold out by next weekend,” said Lynn Embry of Matt’s Christmas Tree Farm in Munford.
Embry said because the artificial trees are in short supply, people are rushing to buy real trees. She said that ever since the season began in early November, what they would typically sell in three days, they have been selling in one.
“People have been listening to the news and have heard that there’s a Christmas tree shortage,” Embry said.
Embry said 2021 would be the 11th year in business for Matt’s Christmas Tree Farm. She said it’s had a really good year and that she hopes other farms are doing as well.
“There’s a lot of work that goes into raising a Christmas tree,” Embry said.
Down the way from Matt’s tree farm, also in Munford, is Westwood Plantation Christmas Tree Farm. Owner Oakley West’s father started the tree farm 17 years ago, according to the farm’s marketing director, Tori Duncan.
Duncan said they are running low on their Old Fashion cedar trees — the tree that most people regard as “Christmas trees” — as many people have already shopped for their trees this year. However, she said they're trimming some of their larger trees down to size to make them suitable for the average sized house.
Though its Old Fashions are in “slim pickings,” Westwood Plantation has an abundance of its Carolina Sapphire and Blue Ice trees. The Old Fashions are $10 per foot, the Carolina Sapphires are $11 per foot, and the Blue Ice trees are $12 per foot.
“Some of our trees, like our Blue Ice trees, have taken us close to 15 years for some of them to be nine foot tall,” Duncan said. “They take a long time to grow.”
Duncan said though these take the longest, they are “absolutely beautiful.” The Blue Ice trees have a bluish tint, looking as if they had icy frost on them.
If you’re looking for a tree that will produce a nice fragrance, Duncan said their Carolina Sapphires is the way to go.
“Our Carolina Sapphires, if you want something that will smell up your whole house, that's what you need,” Duncan said. 0“They smell so good.”
Duncan said Westwood Plantation is planning a Christmas festival for Saturday, Dec. 4. She said it will have several booths of local vendors selling their wares, such as ornaments, hot cocoa bombs, and pork skins. She said a Grinch character will also be there, as will photographers and opportunities for little ones to write letters to Santa.
Duncan said she wanted to help bring awareness to small businesses in the community.
“We’re trying to get as many of our little town bakeries, shops, or little booths to come out,” Duncan said. “We want our small business owners to be able to make their money. We’re trying to grow and we’re trying to help our little town grow.”
Kids run through the farm freely, people request to take discarded tree trimmings home to make wreaths — Duncan said their biggest goal is to please the customer.
“We’re trying to be that hometown place that you like to go, and you feel comfortable,” Duncan said. “We want everybody to just have fun and enjoy their experience here.”