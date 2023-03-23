 Skip to main content
Children’s advocacy group chooses Anniston for its headquarters

Jeffrey Cote, right, regional leader of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints delivers grant money to Laura Miller, center, CASA of the Cheaha Region Executive Director and Cynthia Brown, CASA of the Cheaha Region Assistant Director.

With a first-of-its-kind grant, a national nonprofit organization that recruits volunteers to become advocates for abused and neglected children will create its regional headquarters in Anniston at 716 East Tenth Street.

The Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of the Cheaha Region received the grant from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. The donation allowed CASA to obtain the facility. Several area individuals and companies from Calhoun County have contributed their services free.

New CASA home

The new facility for CASA of the Cheaha Region is on 10th Street in Anniston. Grace Contracting, owned by Jeanie and Bill McAdams and based in White Plains, is donating a free interior and exterior renovation and a project to upgrade the building’s parking lot. When completed, the facility will house the offices for CASA and allow for expansion of the services that help children in the foster care system who have been abused and neglected.

