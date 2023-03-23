Children’s advocacy group chooses Anniston for its headquarters

Purchase an online subscription to our website for $7.99 a month with automatic renewal or purchase a full year subscription for only $69.99 with automatic renewal. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications. To cancel you may contact Customer Service @ 256-235-9253 or email ggray@annistonstar.com.
Jeffrey Cote, right, regional leader of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints delivers grant money to Laura Miller, center, CASA of the Cheaha Region Executive Director and Cynthia Brown, CASA of the Cheaha Region Assistant Director.
The new facility for CASA of the Cheaha Region is on 10th Street in Anniston. Grace Contracting, owned by Jeanie and Bill McAdams and based in White Plains, is donating a free interior and exterior renovation and a project to upgrade the building’s parking lot. When completed, the facility will house the offices for CASA and allow for expansion of the services that help children in the foster care system who have been abused and neglected.
With a first-of-its-kind grant, a national nonprofit organization that recruits volunteers to become advocates for abused and neglected children will create its regional headquarters in Anniston at 716 East Tenth Street.
The Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of the Cheaha Region received the grant from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. The donation allowed CASA to obtain the facility. Several area individuals and companies from Calhoun County have contributed their services free.
Jessica Armstrong, the communication director of the church from the Gadsden Stake, said the support of Calhoun countians will help CASA have a grand opening and ribbon cutting in May. (A stake is the church’s territorial jurisdiction for a group of congregations.)
“It has been a wonderful experience to see the goodness of people,” Armstrong said.
The tentative date of the ribbon-cutting for the facility is Tues., May 16.
The Gadsden Stake of churches oversees congregations in Saks, Talladega, Gadsden, Attalla, Guntersville, Trussville, Leeds and Locust Fork.
The new building, a two-story facility, will be updated by Grace Contracting, a company owned by White Plains residents Bill McAdams, a 2022 candidate for state representative, and his wife, Jeanie McAdams. The couple’s company donated services are equivalent to $40,000-to-$60,000 contribution.
“The building is set up for individual doctor’s offices,” he said. “It has lots of hand sinks, and we will be eliminating those and the laminated cabinets. The building needs an update, and we will be re-doing the exterior, interior and parking lot. We want to get it ready for them to start helping the foster children in this area.”
Laura Miller, the executive director of the Cheaha Region of CASA, said ownership of the building will save them about a thousand dollars a month in rent they are currently paying for their office on Alabama 9 in Choccolocco. The new facility has about 5,000 square feet, which is more than what they need.
Miller hopes CASA can reallocate the funds currently used for rent and serve more children.
“We must have the volunteers, and we have judges ready and willing to serve us for cases, but we don’t have the volunteers,” she said.
In 2017, when CASA started, the staff served only about 20 children from Calhoun County and are now serving more than 300. Another 100 children need a CASA volunteer. Miller figures they could serve as many as 1,000 children if they can bring in the 300 children from St. Clair County and the 100 children from Cleburne County, which totals 800. However, the number fluctuates and could rise as high as 1,000, according to Miller.
“We want to be able to serve 100 percent of the abused and neglected children,’ she said. “We’d like to become a hub that has therapy services and a visitation center. Other counties have a lot of resources for children under one roof, and that is what I envision ours can be.”
The donation from the church occurred because the regional leader, Jeffrey Cote, who lives in Eastaboga, had become a CASA volunteer for two cases and wanted to help even more.
“The goals of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and the goals of CASA, with respect to children of abuse, are aligned,” he said. “We decided to yoke ourselves with CASA and help with their mission.”
He called Jesus Christ the great exemplar whose earthy ministry was also toward children.
“The children around him were important, and he directed his attention to them and directed his followers toward them.”
Miller said the grant and the subsequent assistance from those involved from Calhoun County came at the perfect time. The primary source of income for CASA, money from the Victims of Crime Act, had been reduced nationwide. She and her staff had decided they may be forced to close their physical office and convert to a virtual-only, nonprofit organization.
“We got so excited about the grant from the church which came at the perfect time,” Miller said.
Cote said the church considers it an honor to stand beside CASA.
Those wishing to learn more about CASA or volunteer or donate should visit cheahacasa.org or call CASA at 334-610-6559 during business hours. Needs of CASA include lawn care of the facililty and HVAC maintenance.
In addition to Grace Contracting, other Calhoun countians who have helped CASA obtain the new facility are the following: Judge Peggy Miller Lacher, Judge Tom Wright, Chad Barnett and the Joey Crews Real Estate Team, attorneys Carey Kirby and Julie Kines, David Brown of Brown Roofing Co., Daniel Dietrich of Turf Wars, Laura Mizzell of Mizzell Marketing, Courtney Clark who directs of Calhoun County DHR and others.