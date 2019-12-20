Cheaha Bank to be acquired by Louisiana-based Investar

Cheaha Bank is set to be acquired by Louisiana-based Investar Bank, the latter company announced Friday.
Oxford-headquartered Cheaha, which operates three other branches in Anniston, Jacksonville and Alexandria, was founded in 2000. All four locations will rebrand under the Investar name once the sale is finalized, according to Investar President John D’Angelo.
Directors from both banks have approved the sale, with finalization expected early next year before an “operational conversion” in July, according to D’Angelo.
Shad Williams, president of Cheaha, said Friday that the Louisiana bank has a similar outlook to the currently locally-operated Cheaha.
“What we like about them is that they really value relationships between the bank and its customers,” Williams said. “They’ve basically told us not to change a thing. It’s a very good fit.”
Williams said customers should expect no changes before the July conversion. Williams said the branches intend to keep most employees as the changeover takes place.
“It’s business as usual for right now,” Williams said.
“In advance of operational conversion in July 2020 and throughout the process, Investar will provide product, service, regulatory and other information to its new customers from Cheaha,” D’Angelo wrote in an email to The Star. “Detailed mailings and brochures will walk customers through the process to make the change to Investar as seamless and easy for former Cheaha customers as possible.”
Cheaha customers will be able to soon use Investar ATMs to withdraw cash without paying the foreign transfer fee, according to D’Angelo.
According to a news release, Cheaha shareholders will receive $80 per share for the sale, worth about $41 million in total. The bank had $207.6 million in assets as of September, according to the release.
The Cheaha acquisition is not Investar’s first foray into Alabama.
The Louisiana bank purchased Alabama-based Bank of York in July, and its three former branches in the state’s western reaches now operate under the Investar name. Most of the bank’s branches are nestled in Louisiana, with three in Texas.
“Investar wants to expand its presence in Alabama,” D’Angelo wrote. “The addition of the four Cheaha Bank branches will be a great complement to Investar’s Alabama footprint.”
Williams said the acquisition will allow the newly renamed Investar branches to offer a greater range of services to its customers.
“Our goal is to give our customers what they need,” he said. “This will be good for our community.”
“We look forward to working with Shad Williams and all team members in Alabama,” D’Angelo wrote. “This transaction is about growing, and we look forward to the opportunities to do so together.”