Cheaha Bank merger terminated due to COVID-19, says CEO

A planned acquisition of Cheaha Bank announced late last year has been scrapped, according to the bank’s chief executive officer.
Louisiana-based Investar Bank announced in December its plan to purchase the Calhoun County bank, which has locations in Oxford, Anniston, Alexandria and Jacksonville, with the deal to be finalized by July before the start of “operational conversion,” according to an Investar news release that month. Shad Williams, Cheaha Bank CEO and president, said staff and shareholders learned in late June that the deal had been abandoned due to economic unrest attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The pandemic got it, and that's all you can say,” Williams said by phone Monday. “We couldn't tell how the pandemic was going to affect them, and they couldn't tell how the pandemic was going to affect us.”
Investar executives stated as much in a document filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on June 30, signed by bank President John D’Angelo.
“The termination of the Reorganization Agreement came in response to the unpredictable economic conditions resulting from the global health crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic,” the document states, “which made it impractical for Investar to complete the strategic transaction contemplated by the Reorganization Agreement.”
A publicity officer with Investar sent a copy of the filing — a form 8-K, often used to give important information to shareholders and investors — and confirmed the merger had been canceled. Investar officials had not immediately responded Monday to an email with follow-up questions for D’Angelo.
Williams seemed at ease with the change in plans, partly because not much aside from the merger has changed at all. Investar had appreciated the way the company already operated, he explained, and had specifically asked the bank’s leaders not to do anything different. Employees have kept their jobs and responsibilities as before, Williams said, and customers shouldn’t notice any changes in their banking experience.
“We never changed course, so I guess the changes to date have been minimal,” he said, “so it doesn’t take a whole lot to get back on track.”
Shareholders have been learning that they won’t receive the checks they expected, Williams said. He’s been making the calls over the last week. Each was to receive $80 per share, a total value of $41 million among all of the bank’s investors; a few intended to renovate their homes, he said, and others were saving to pay for weddings.
Economic conditions in the country have led several banks to abandon expansion plans; there have been many similar announcements to Investar’s the last few weeks. Texas Capital Bancshares and Independent Bank Group, both based in Texas, canceled a $3.1 billion merger in May due to economic disruption from the pandemic, according to trade magazine American Banker.
The Bank of Ann Arbor announced June 26 that it and the First National Bank in Howell, Mich., had mutually decided to terminate a merger that would have combined more than $2 billion in assets. That plan had only been made public in February, according to reports from mlive.com, a Michigan-based news source.
Ally Financial and Cardworks, based in Detroit, Mich., and New York City, respectively, announced June 24 that both their boards of directors had agreed to terminate a merger, again citing the pandemic, according to a news release from Cardworks. Ally Financial has assets of more than $182 million, according to the release, and Cardworks owns Merrick Bank, which it says has more than $32 million in assets.
Williams compared the pandemic to a storm out on the ocean, viewed from the shore.
“You do not know how bad the storm will be,” Williams said. “But not only my bank but the other banks here in Calhoun County and the vicinity ... everybody is pretty strong, way stronger than we were going into 2008.”