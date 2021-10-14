ChamberONE will provide educational benefits for chamber members

When Sharon Osborne noticed that the website for her chapter of the Calhoun County Society of Human Resources had gone down, she had no idea how to repair it.
Now she is taking an online class offered through a collaboration between Jacksonville State University and the Calhoun County Chamber of Commerce called ChamberONE. Soon, she’ll be able to create, maintain and restore a website.
Osborne learned about the new program when she read a newsletter from the Calhoun County Chamber of Commerce advertising an online course from home that cost only $96 — far less expensive than a similar course from another source. She has plans to take other ChamberONE courses in the future.
“I learned that there are about four or five hundred classes available,” said Osborne, who works for FITCO of Anniston, a manufacturer and distributor of poultry-based ingredients. “Now I am excited about taking another class after this one called Finances for Nonfinancial Professionals.”
The online courses available through ChamberONE began on Oct. 1. By February of next year, another selection of business-only classes will be offered through ChamberONE. The in-person courses will take place at the chamber headquarters at 14th Street and Quintard Avenue, to be taught by JSU instructors.
“Dr. Don Killingsworth is the incoming board chairman,” said Ashlee Jones, the Chamber of Commerce’s director of communications. “He will bring with him a new focus on education.”
A third benefit exists for employees whose company is a member of the chamber, whether those employees work full or part time. They are eligible for a 20 percent discount off the cost of tuition to JSU.
The business courses offered in February give the owners of small businesses a chance to learn, whether they are pursuing a degree or not.
“Often,” Jones said, “small-business owners have a dream, but they don’t always have the skills to run a business.”
The chamber staff is enthusiastic about these educational opportunities.
“They are wonderful,” Jones said, “and I want to see what we will offer next.”
Chamber executive director Linda Hearn said the chamber values the opportunity to provide the ChamberONE service to the business community and all its members.
“Local manufacturers are excited about these classes,” she said. “Because of our partnership with JSU, we will all achieve more. This is great for JSU, for the chamber members and for the community. This is win-win.”
Those interested in signing up for the classes should visit www.calhounchamber.com and click on ChamberONE in the members area.