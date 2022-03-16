Chamber’s small business promotion involves public competition

The Calhoun County Area Chamber of Commerce is seeking small businesses which could use a $5,000 investment in their operation.
The Chamber is currently accepting applications to participate in “Pitch,” an innovative and unique way for one small business to build its business and further its growth.
First Bank of Alabama’s Kevin Gibson, who serves as the Chamber’s vice chair for business development, said other organizations have used this method to “reinvest into local businesses.”
“We’re not reinventing the wheel, but it’s something new to this area,” Gibson said. “We’re trying to get applications from businesses with revenues of $250,000 or less and are relatively young businesses.”
He said applications would be accepted until March 31, then be filtered down to several business who would be invited to a grand finale to be held in April at the Oxford Civic Center.
“There, they will pitch what they do, where they’ve been, where they’re going and specifically how this $5,000 will benefit them and what they will use it for,” Gibson said.
Gibson said those “pitches” will be done live in front of a judging panel comprising four “local and recognizable business leaders” and an audience.
“The fifth vote will actually come from the audience itself giving them a say in it,” he said. “That makes it kind of neat.”
Gibson said while only one small business will receive the grand prize, each business invited to present will receive substantial visibility through its ability to tell its story to the panel and crowd attending.
“We hope this is something that becomes a recurring event for the Chamber because, I think, it’s a unique idea and for a great cause,” Gibson said.
Applications are available by visiting the Chamber’s website at www.calhounchamber.com.
For more information, contact Chamber Public Affairs Director Kate Jaudon at katej@calhounchamber.com or by calling the Chamber at 256-237-3536