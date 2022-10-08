 Skip to main content
Chamber prepares for Business Expo, Leadership program

The Calhoun County Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Center is preparing for two of its biggest events as it counts down to its annual Business Expo and the deadline for submitting applications for the 2023 class of Leadership Calhoun County.

More than 100 companies are expected to participate in this year’s Business Expo, which is scheduled for 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct.  18, at the Anniston City Meeting Center.