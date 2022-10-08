Chamber prepares for Business Expo, Leadership program

The Calhoun County Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Center is preparing for two of its biggest events as it counts down to its annual Business Expo and the deadline for submitting applications for the 2023 class of Leadership Calhoun County.
More than 100 companies are expected to participate in this year’s Business Expo, which is scheduled for 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, at the Anniston City Meeting Center.
"It's the largest networking event in the region with area businesses showcasing their products and services to the community. It gives businesses a chance to meet new customers and to share best practices,” Chamber executive director Linda Hearn said.
While area companies and businesses will be displaying their wares and services throughout the day, the opportunity to sample some of the region’s finest foods will be offered from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. during the Taste of Calhoun County portion of the Expo.
The Chamber has also set an Oct. 14 deadline to submit applications for its annual Leadership Calhoun County program.
Leadership Calhoun County is a program designed to prepare and build upon leadership resources within the entire county. Each class will be comprised of leaders and emerging leaders of this area. The class will experience a different theme each day, such as State Government Day, Agriculture & Finance Day and Team Building Day.
"As a member of the current class of LCC, it has been wonderful getting to meet other leaders in our area and to get to see everything that our own backyard has to offer. If you're looking to branch out in the community and network with some amazing people, this is the leadership opportunity for you,” Chamber communications director Ashlee Jones said.