 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Chamber Leadership class visits Montgomery

Leadership in Montgomery

The Calhoun County Chamber of Commerce’s Leadership Calhoun County Class of 2023 visited Montgomery on Thursday to observe state government up close and meet with local legislators. Members of the class are pictured on top of the RSA Plaza Building with state Rep. Steve Hurst and state Sen. Keith Kelley. Not available for the photograph were state Reps. Barbara Boyd and Randy Wood.

 Courtesy photo

MONTGOMERY — Watching the chaos on the floor of the state legislature may lead one to believe nothing is getting done or can be done.

The four Calhoun County representatives to the state house reassured members of the Calhoun County Chamber of Commerce’s Leadership Calhoun County Class of 2023 the complete opposite is true during a visit by the class to Montgomery.

Leadership with Randy Wood

Calhoun County Chamber of Commerce Director of Workforce Development and Leadership Krychelle Smith and state Rep. Randy Wood share a laugh during a luncheon for members of Leadership Calhoun County in Montgomery.

Staff Writer Brian Graves: 256-236-1551.