Chamber honors achievement at annual banquet

OXFORD — The Calhoun County Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Center conducted its 43rd annual meeting Thursday with a theme of “Moving Forward,” but with a focus on several people who have helped move the organization to the high standards it now represents.
A full house at the Oxford Civic Center listened as four individuals were given their due for work during the past year aiding the Chamber’s efforts in promoting Calhoun County and its economic interests.
Outgoing Chamber Chairman Larry Deason, who has served in that post for an unprecedented two consecutive years, received The Anniston Star’s Citizen of the Year Award for 2022.
“What a joy it is to discover someone that no one can say anything bad about,” said Consolidated Publishing Chairman and Publisher Josephine Ayers said in announcing the year’s honoree. “If there is anything bad about our citizen of the year, I can’t discover it. It must be a deep, dark secret.”
Deason was overcome with emotion as he thanked his colleagues at Farmers and Merchants Bank, as well as members of his family, “who have all supported me.”
Emotions turned to laughter as three of Deason’s friends — Phil Webb, Jean Jaudon and Greg Kernion — served as speakers during a good-natured roasting of the outgoing Chamber chair.
The W. Roy Crow Award, presented each year to a Leadership Calhoun County alumnus, was presented to Bridgette Magourik by Brett Key, 2021 Leadership Calhoun County Advisory Committee chairman.
Magouirk is the director of Regional Medical Center’s Occupational Health, Wellness, Wellness Extension and Employee Health.
“Bridgette played an active part of helping our community be proactive in responding to COVID,” Key said.
Kevin Moyers, owner of GT6 Custom Printing in Aniston, was presented the Ambassador of the Year Award by Chamber Vice Chair of Organizational Development Kelley Pearce.
Chamber Ambassadors are volunteers from the Chamber membership rolls who play an active role in events such as ribbon cuttings and groundbreakings.
“Kevin has stepped up this year as the Ambasssador chair,” Pearce said. “He continues to do all that is needed for our Ambassador program to grow and succeed.”
Deason presented the Brenda Dozier Hollis Chairman’s Cup to Kathy Gregerson of Abbey Carpet and Flooring in Anniston. The cup recognizes recipients for their efforts, contributions and dedication to the Chamber and their communities.
“The honorees of this award have worked tirelessly to grow the Chamber to truly represent and engage our business community and region,” Deason said. “To me, this year’s recipient is a special person.”
Calhoun County Sheriff Matthew Wade administered the oath of office to Jacksonville State University President Dr. Don Killingsworth Jr. as the new chairman of the Chamber, along with the other members of the Chamber’s Board of Directors.
“While 2021 was another incredible year and the Chamber continued to grow, I want to challenge you to help make an even larger impact in 2022,” Killingsworth said. “Together we will fulfill our mission, which is to promote and sustain the economic growth of the Calhoun County region, resulting in a community that is a dynamic place to live, work and play.”