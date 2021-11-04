You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Chamber honors 6 small business winners

  • Comments

The Calhoun County Chamber of Commerce announced its Small Business Award winners Thursday night during a gala at the Oxford Performing Arts Center.

The honorees, chosen in six categories, were:

  • 2021 Emerging Small Business of the Year: Called Coffee

  • 2021 Sustaining Small Business of the Year: Littleton Electric Services

  • 2021 Young Professional: Dalton Goode

  • 2021 Nonprofit of the Year: CASA of the Cheaha Region

  • 2021 Larry K. Sylvester Small Business Advocate: Main Street Anniston

  • 2021 Lifetime Achievement: Oxford Lumber.

Tags