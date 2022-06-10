Chamber announces Small Business Award winners

OXFORD — The Calhoun County Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau handed out its 2022 Small Business Awards Thursday night, celebrating the entrepreneurship of local residents in establishing and encouraging local business ventures.
Held at the Oxford Civic Center, the event featured remarks by Coldwater Mountain Brewpub CEO Jason Wilson.
Awards in six categories were presented during the evening gala.
Accepting the Chamber’s honors were for Emerging Business (open five years or less): Heirloom Taco; Sustaining Business (open more than five years): CEI Services, Inc.; Young Professional Award: Ashley Stedham Mitchell and Jackson Hodges; Lifetime Achievement Award: Miller Funeral Home and Crematory; Small Business Advocate Award: Community Foundation of Northeast Alabama; Non-Profit Honoree: 2nd Chance, Inc.
Full details and more details on the winners will appear online and in Saturday’s weekend print edition of The Anniston Star.