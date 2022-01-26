Campers Unlimited coming to Oxford

Campers Unlimited, a Gadsden company which specializes in sales and servicing of new and used campers, is in the process of constructing a new site at the Oxford Exchange.
Lorie Denton, spokesperson for the city of Oxford, confirmed the incoming business Wednesday afternoon to The Anniston Star.
Although there has yet to be any formal announcement, contractors have already poured a foundation for the new facility near Sam’s Club.
According to the company’s website, Campers Unlimited was founded by Brian Ledbetter in 2010.
Ledbetter originally sold new and used campers at a lot in Attalla before moving the company to its current Gadsden location in the fall of 2017.
The Gadsden facility, combined with the adjoining “The Cove RV Resort,” covers more than 35 acres which includes an outdoor showcase for the company’s inventory.
That facility also hosts a 12,000 square foot enclosed area featuring a RV parts store, 14 RV service bays and employs six trained technicians.
Details on the scope of the Oxford project or whether it is being designed to replace the current Gadsden location have yet to be released.