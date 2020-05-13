Calhoun County housing market floats above coronavirus crisis — for now

The economic news these days is almost all bad — but it hasn't been that bad for Everett King. Not yet.
Nationwide unemployment is at nearly 15 percent and thousands of Calhoun County residents are out of work. But people keep on buying houses from King, an Anniston-based real estate agent, at a pretty good pace.
“I've been shocked at our activity,” King said. “My best guess would have been that we'd do half the business we're doing now.”
Data from the Alabama Center for Real Estate at the University of Alabama, released Tuesday, show 161 houses sold in Calhoun County in April, at a median price of $149,000. That's actually an increase of more than 10 percent for both numbers, compared to last April. And it happened in a month when much of the economic activity in the county was shut down to avoid transmitting the virus.
Why that’s happening isn’t entirely clear, but what is clear is that the coronavirus hasn’t yet caused the sort of massive crash in real estate that many people remember from the 2008 recession.
And the rain hasn't fallen on every community equally. Home sales are down slightly in Gadsden. They dropped 22 percent in the Daphne-Fairhope area. The Florence-Muscle Shoals area saw a 30 percent jump in housing sales, though prices dropped.
King has his theories. If economic disruption forces you to move, you've got to sell your house and buy another, no matter what. Interest rates are low. And perhaps the people most likely to be laid off — restaurant wait staff were the first to feel the pinch — weren't the most likely to be in the market for a house.
“This is not 2008 or 2009 or 2010,” King said. “In a lot of ways it's worse. But I think people know there's another side of this in a year, or a year and a half.”
Tight market
Stuart Norton, an analyst for ACRE, said it's too early to draw too many conclusions from the numbers available now. Still, he said, he expects home sales to "moderate" in coming months in response to the economic slowdown.
Yet he still expects house prices to remain stable. Since the pandemic, he said, people have been more reluctant to put their houses up for sale. As more people sit tight, the supply of houses on the market shrinks, keeping prices up.
"It is a seller's market to a greater degree now than it was one year ago," Norton wrote in an email to The Star.
There's other evidence that people are hunkering down, averse to buying or selling anything as they wait out the virus. Anthony Humphries, president of Noble Bank in Anniston, said the bank is seeing fewer customers write bad checks, a behavior that usually increases in hard times.
Shad Williams, president of Cheaha Bank, said he's seeing similar trends.
“I don't know if it's the stimulus or PPP (the PaycheckProtection Program), but we're seeing that people are more interested in saving,” he said.
The last recession saw a boom in foreclosures, but that's not happening this time around. It can't. In early April, Gov. Kay Ivey ordered local law enforcement to stay away from any foreclosure or eviction actions during the pandemic shutdown. Courthouses have been closed anyhow, Williams and Humphries note, making it impossible to do much of the legal work needed to foreclose.
Foreclosure flood unlikely
According to figures from the Calhoun County Probate Office, the county saw just two foreclosures in April and none so far this month. There were 46 in the first three months of the year.
Similar orders nationwide have led some to worry about a flood of foreclosures once the pandemic-era bans end. Local experts say there's little reason right now to worry about a foreclosure time bomb.
"I don't know that anybody is going to be rushing to foreclose after the end of the forbearance period," Humphries said.
He said Noble Bank now has given mortgage deferrals to some homeowners and businesses — less than 10 percent of the bank's total mortgage customers, he said. Most banks, he said, will be fine with tacking those lost months on to the end of the mortgage.
"Number one, it's the right thing to do," he said. "And the regulators will be watching."
Humphries said the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, created in the wake of the 2008 crash, is monitoring banks' compliance with foreclosure rules.
K.C. Conway, research director for ACRE, said that if a rise in foreclosures does happen, it won't hit as fast, largely because of loan forbearance programs that weren't around in the last recession.
“During the Great Recession,” Conway wrote in an email to The Star, “the interventions were focused on providing more liquidity to lenders, a top-down model in contrast to the current approach that provides relief options for borrowers.”