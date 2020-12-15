Cafe Korea in Saks closing after more than 30 years

Saks restaurant Cafe Korea is closing its doors for the last time Dec. 31, according to its staff.
An employee and family member of the owner, who asked to not be named, said that the building Cafe Korea shares with Ted’s Abbey Carpet & Floor had been purchased by the carpet business a few years ago.
The lease for the restaurant ends in about two years, the employee said, when the carpet company will expand to fill the building. The owner decided to close early in light of the birth of a new grandchild, the worker said.
The restaurant has been in business for about 32 years. It was opened by Pyong Suk Kim in the late 1980s, according to a 1998 story in The Star. The current owner is not a relative.
Kim was a member of a Korean community that developed around Fort McClellan when American G.I.s returned from the Korean War with brides they met in-country. There were more than 250 families in the community, its leaders said in the 1998 story, but they expected it to shrink with the closure of the base.
When the restaurant opened, a reviewer from the newspaper noted that many of the dishes were “very authentic” and “tend to be very hotly-spiced,” like the meaty bulgogi and the fish soup, each served with steamed rice, soybean and mung bean sprouts, a dish of cucumbers and a Chinese cabbage marinated in a spicy sauce.
Service at the restaurant, the reviewer noted, was extremely friendly.