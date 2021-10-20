Business Expo brings samples of local commerce to Oxford Civic Center

OXFORD — Same purpose, different city.
That was essentially the theme of the Calhoun County Business Expo this year, held at the Oxford Civic Center instead of the Anniston City Meeting Center as in previous years.
On Tuesday, the people visiting the 2021 edition of the Expo saw what the change was all about. By 3 p.m., several hundred visitors had walked through. Some people came to look for jobs, some came to make contacts with people manning the booths, and some, truth be told, came for the abundant food and trinkets.
The owner of JK Services, a lawn company, had been manning a booth since 10 a.m. John L. Willis was trying to get the word out to businesses and individuals that his company can help make someone’s house lawn or the landscaping of their business look its best. His company was holding a drawing at 4 p.m. to give away a weed trimmer or one of two blowers.
“We’ve been busy all day,” said Audrey Maxwell, a representative of the Calhoun County Chamber of Commerce, the host of the Business Expo.
Those at her table estimated that about 65 booths had been set up inside the center.
The upstairs landing at the civic center also had booths. One of the businessmen there was Greg Kernion of New Leaf Marking, a company that provides full-service promotional products for businesses. Formerly a chairman of the Calhoun County Chamber, he has been to 15 to 16 business expos.
“We come to find more business so we can network,” he said, “and show what we can do for them.”
He explained that the Business Expo combines two of the Chamber’s most popular events, the Taste of Calhoun County and the Business After Hours, the latter running from 4-6 p.m.
“We have even more food and some wine and beer,” he said.
Erica Ray, owner of The Train Station Café, located in the Amtrak train station in Anniston, was distributing tiny cups of banana pudding. She distributed food and dessert menus for those who might want to dine at her establishment during its lunch hours from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
“We sell to Amtrak customers,” she said, “and those who ride the Greyhound buses, the city’s trolley and others who come by. We are here today to socialize and meet new business owners.”
Shawn Mason of Webb Concrete, an Oxford company that sells everything needed to build a home, had a popular item at his booth, a basketball goal. Several friends were lining up to practice shooting.
Two employees of BR Williams sat behind their booth, their purpose being to try to find new truck drivers interested in coming to work for the company. Some people had shown an interest.
“This has been a lot of fun,” said Sara Roberts as she sat with her co-worker, Ashley Huter.