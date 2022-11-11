Burlington opens Oxford Exchange location

Purchase an online subscription to our website for $7.99 a month with automatic renewal or purchase a full year subscription for only $69.99 with automatic renewal. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications. To cancel you may contact Customer Service @ 256-235-9253 or email ggray@annistonstar.com.
This service allows you continued access past our online paywall for the duration of your subscription. For further assitance, please call our office at 256-235-9258 or send an email containing your name, address and phone number to ggray@annistonstar.com.
Burlington presented a check to Golden Springs Elementary School as part of its grand opening celebration Friday morning. Pictured left to right are Anniston Schools Executive Director of Curriculum and Development Dr. Sabrina Winfrey, IT Director Cindy Swain, Curriculum Coordinator Jessica Roach, Golden Springs Elementary Principal Teresa Huff and Burlington Stores Manager Bernard Prater.
Shoppers at the Oxford Exchange location are being given $5 discount cards good for the weekend, but one local school received a large card multiplying that amount by one thousand.
As a way of celebrating the grand opening, Burlington Stores presented a $5,000 donation to Golden Springs Elementary School through their Adopt-A-Classroom program.
“I want to thank Burlington Stores for this generous donation to our school,” said Golden Springs Elementary Principal Teresa Huff. “Especially at this time of the year, our teachers are going to be elated to purchase the supplies they need for their classrooms.”
Burlington Store’s operating hours are Monday -Thursday: 9:30 a.m. -10 p.m.; Friday and Saturday 9:30 a.m. -11 p.m.; and Sundays: 9:30 a.m. - 10 p.m.