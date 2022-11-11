 Skip to main content
Burlington opens Oxford Exchange location

Burlington

Customers wait in line Friday morning for the doors to open to the new Burlington location at the Oxford Exchange.

OXFORD — Even the drizzly weather could not keep customers from lining up to be the first in the new Burlington location at the Oxford Exchange on Friday morning.

The nationally recognized off-price retailer says it offers shoppers up to 60 percent off other retailers’ prices on such merchandise as clothes and home décor.

Burlington

Burlington manager Bernard Prater cuts the ribbon Friday morning on the store’s new Oxford Exchange location.
Burlington

Burlington presented a check to Golden Springs Elementary School as part of its grand opening celebration Friday morning. Pictured left to right are Anniston Schools Executive Director of Curriculum and Development Dr. Sabrina Winfrey, IT Director Cindy Swain, Curriculum Coordinator Jessica Roach, Golden Springs Elementary Principal Teresa Huff and Burlington Stores Manager Bernard Prater.