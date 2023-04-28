Boyd, Smith achieve national Chamber recognition

Purchase an online subscription to our website for $7.99 a month with automatic renewal or purchase a full year subscription for only $69.99 with automatic renewal. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications. To cancel you may contact Customer Service @ 256-235-9253 or email ggray@annistonstar.com.
This service allows you continued access past our online paywall for the duration of your subscription. For further assitance, please call our office at 256-235-9258 or send an email containing your name, address and phone number to ggray@annistonstar.com.
The Calhoun County Chamber of Commerce has announced two members of its staff have gone the distance in professional development and promoting Calhoun County at a national level.
Krychelle Smith, director of Workforce Development and Leadership, was recently selected for the Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives’ six-month Economic Mobility Fellowship alongside 17 other Chamber professionals from around the country.
The ACCE describes the fellowship as an immersive program that provides Chamber of Commerce professionals the education and tools desirable for improving workforce ecosystems and removing barriers to access living wage jobs. Fellows are better positioned to support workers and employers in adapting to the new realities of work.
Kim Boyd, director of membership and investor relations, has also completed her certification in Chamber Management in Membership and Revenue Development from the ACCE. This certification covers how to recruit, engage and retain chamber members and create non-dues revenue streams to ensure organizational sustainability.
The ACCE says membership and revenue development are cornerstones of most dues-related organizations including Chambers of Commerce. As business models continue to evolve, resilient and diversified funding streams are also key to their long-term financial health and impact.