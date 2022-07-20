 Skip to main content
Blood-plasma donation center now open

ImmunoTek Plasma, a plasma donation center, has opened. The business is located at 15th and Quintard in Anniston. 

The largest independent blood-plasma donation center operator in the country has opened its newest location in Anniston.

ImmunoTek Plasma, a subsidiary of ImmunoTek Bio Centers, opened the doors of its Anniston center Tuesday at 1430 Quintard Avenue, according to roadside signage. The business invites potential donors to visit the state-of-the-art facility to learn more about plasma donations.