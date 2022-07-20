Blood-plasma donation center now open

The largest independent blood-plasma donation center operator in the country has opened its newest location in Anniston.
ImmunoTek Plasma, a subsidiary of ImmunoTek Bio Centers, opened the doors of its Anniston center Tuesday at 1430 Quintard Avenue, according to roadside signage. The business invites potential donors to visit the state-of-the-art facility to learn more about plasma donations.
Plasma is used to create medicines and plasma-based therapies that treat patients with a variety of diseases and disorders including shock and burn patients, bleeding disorders, transplant patients, those suffering from autoimmune diseases, and many others.
Because plasma cannot be synthesized, centers like the new ImmunoTek center in Anniston are vital to keeping up with the worldwide demand for the substance.
“We are excited to add Anniston to the ImmunoTek family and that our donors are doing their part to help others. While we compensate donors for their time, the real gift is that donated plasma saves lives,” said Blair McKinney, chief operating officer of ImmunoTek Bio Centers. “In addition to donor compensation, the new ImmunoTek donation center will create new jobs in Anniston and we anticipate making a $5 million economic impact yearly.”
Following an in-house screening along with a medical history and physical exam conducted by our medical professionals, donors can roll up their sleeves and donate plasma much the same way as they would donate blood. It is completed using a safe, sterile, self-contained automated process called plasmapheresis. Plasma can be donated up to twice a week.
“Every donor has a different reason for coming into our center. Some donate as a way to add to their family finances, others donate because they know someone who has benefited from plasma-based medicines, and others donate because they know they can help someone else,” said Annette Switzer, who is the director of the new Anniston center.
The center will operate Tuesday through Saturday.
Following the first week of operation, which is by appointment only, walk-in donors will be welcome. For more information, call the center at 256-403-0666 or visit ImmunoTek.com.