Black-owned businesses hope to spark West 15th revival

Last week, two businesses on West 15th Street in Anniston had their grand openings, complete with ribbon cuttings, fanfare and the hopes of revitalizing a historically Black district that has fallen on hard times during the last several decades.
Black-owned businesses Gina’s BBQ and LD&S Laundry located about a stone's throw from each other on West 15th Street, were visited by city officials, chamber of commerce officials, family and friends last Friday to wish them luck and prosperity.
The businesses were mentioned at an Anniston City Council meeting this week by Councilman Jay Jenkins, who along with the rest of the council were in high spirits after the council’s vote to adopt a long-range comprehensive plan for city development.
Jenkins, in his fourth term as a council member, praised the opening of the new businesses.
“I can’t think of a time in my life that there’s so much energy and excitement in our city,” Jenkins said.
“We see it from an economic development side, we see it with the two businesses that just opened on West 15th,” Jenkins said. “One was Gina’s barbecue and then the laundromat — go get you a scramble burger from Gina’s. There are great things that are happening in our community.”
Years ago, West 15th was essentially a town within a town, with many Black-owned businesses lining the corridor, Councilwoman Ciara Smith said Thursday.
“So to see businesses coming back to West 15th Street — to see the culture really coming back, doing a whole 360 — I’m just excited and grateful for what the future holds,” she said.
The recipe used for the scramble burger at Gina’s BBQ was one that owner Regina Thomas learned while she worked at Jess BBQ in west Anniston, Smith said.
“She was able to bring back the beloved scramble burger and make it even better,” Smith said, adding that Thomas tweaked the recipe to her liking.
Gina’s BBQ
Thomas, 59, is no stranger to the ways of making fine barbecue. She learned a lot of her culinary skills when she was employed at Jess BBQ, also located on West 15th Street.
“I was with Jess for seven years before he died in ’98,” she said. Thomas said she previously had a restaurant in Lincoln also named Gina’s BBQ.
Thomas said a customer favorite is the scramble burger that uses a totally different recipe and sauce than the recipe at Jess BBQ.
“A scramble burger is basically ground beef. A lot of people have tried to make it but it’s not just the ground beef itself, it's the sauce that makes the burger,” she said.
On Wednesday Thomas was making scramble burgers while other employees were taking orders and cooking.
Thomas took a hamburger bun and dipped the flat side of one bun in a boiler full of red sauce. She next squirted ketchup on the flat side of both buns and added chopped cabbage and carrots to the side of the bun that had been dipped. Finally she spooned a healthy amount of loose hamburger meat from a simmering slow cooker on the other side of the bun. She put the two halves together to create her version of the iconic scramble burger.
Thomas said the scramble burgers can be made flavored mild, medium, hot and with or without ketchup.
A Goodman burger is simply a larger version of the scramble burger, she said.
Besides scramble burgers, the restaurant offers a complete menu of other fare including fried catfish, fried whiting, ribs, pork, vegetables, pork chops, flavored wings, salads and several sides.
Thomas described the combination of flavors in the popular scramble burger as unlike anything else.
“It’s good, if you never had one it will be wild,” she said.
“I had a lady just the other day, she took back 22 scrambles to New York,” Thomas said as she flashed her trademark smile.
Born in Anniston, Thomas said the other part of her business is to give back to the community.
“I personally hire some of the homeless. I feed them even though the Soup Bowl is across the street but they’d rather come here, some of them,” she said.
“I let them come in mop and sweep the floor, you know, I just like helping people regardless of whatever their situation… they’ve got to have somewhere to go and they’ve got to eat, they’re only human,” Thomas said.
Thomas said due to the current economy the plight of the homeless is getting worse.
“I see it on a day-to-day basis, some of them don’t get down there to eat at the Soup Bowl in time and they’ll come over here and I feed them,” Thomas said, “I give them a scramble or bag of chips or a soda pop, you know, but I don’t mind doing that because that’s my calling.”
Gina’s BBQ is located at 420 West 15th St.
LD&S Laundry
Leonard Gaither, 69, and his wife opened LD&S Laundry last month after years of planning. The name — LD&S — includes the first letter of three of Gaither’s children's first names, Gaither said.
Gaither said he wanted to bring something back to Anniston.
“I decided 15th Street is a good starting point, because years ago 15th Street was like downtown Anniston,” Gaither said.
Gaither said that in recent times West 15th Street had been left out of the picture with regards to economic development.
“So I told my wife, I said, ‘Let's do something good for our community,’ a lot of people talk about doing something good for the community but a lot of people don’t do nothing for the community,” Gaither said, “So we decided to step up and do something for the community.”
Gaither said there was no laundromat in the area and people who did not have the capability to wash their clothes had to go across town.
“They can do it here,” Gaither said.
Since opening the business the feedback from customers has been wonderful, he said.
“We get a lot of comments of how nice it is, and it’s good and clean, and the price is in line with everybody else's pricing,” he said.
Originally from Macon, Ga., Gaither moved to Anniston at the age of 13 when West 15th Street had a much different economic complexion.
“It was an area that was pretty rough during that time, we had night clubs, we had different bars down here and people from Fort McClellan were coming in so it was kinda rough, especially at night,” Gaither said.
“During the daytime you had a lot of shopping places, you had a variety shop, you had a place where you could buy ice cream sodas, you had a furniture store, you had a movie theater,” Gaither said.
Eventually the businesses faded away as the business owners either moved on or passed away.
“All that had risen away and people began to leave with it,” Gaither said.
Gaither said that during the planning stage for his business, he asked locals if they would support him if he opened it and the feedback he received prompted him to go ahead with his plan.
“We did our homework first and then decided now’s the time to try it out so we did it,” he said.
Gaither said he hopes his business and Gina’s BBQ will inspire other entrepreneurs to locate in the West 15th corridor.
“That’s our prayer and hope that it does,” Gaither said.
LD&S Laundry is located at 507 West 15th St.