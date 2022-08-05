 Skip to main content
Black-owned businesses hope to spark West 15th revival

Gina's BBQ is located on West 15th Street in Anniston.

 Bill Wilson / The Anniston Star

Last week, two businesses on West 15th Street in Anniston had their grand openings, complete with ribbon cuttings, fanfare and the hopes of revitalizing a historically Black district that has fallen on hard times during the last several decades. 

Black-owned businesses Gina’s BBQ and LD&S Laundry located about a stone's throw from each other on West 15th Street, were visited by city officials, chamber of commerce officials, family and friends last Friday to wish them luck and prosperity.

Regina Thomas is the owner of Gina's BBQ, at 420 West 15th St. 
Leonard Gaither is the owner of LD&S Laundry at 507 West 15th St., Anniston.